Stephen Curry dominates NBA’s annual GM survey rankings

One of my favorite yearly NBA preseason traditions is checking out the annual General Manager survey, a poll wherein anonymous league team builders share their answers to questions across multiple categories spanning from team success to player impact.

One of my earliest memories of this survey came at the start of the 2014-2015 season, when the Golden State Warriors were fresh off of a stinging Game 7 elimination in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs to a dominant Chris Paul’s L.A. Clippers. In that upcoming season, the Dubs were considered fringe contenders at best, and certainly a step behind those Clips.

Of course, most pundits had no idea that the beginning of the Golden Empire and the Stephen Curry reign would dawn that season, so in hindsight it’s fascinating to see just much the Dubs weren’t in the convo of “DA BEST”.

These questions stuck out from that survey for me:

THEN

Who is the best point guard in the NBA?

1. Chris Paul, LA Clippers – 71.4%

2. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 10.7%

3. Tony Parker, San Antonio – 7.1%

(Curry received a few scattered votes but nowhere near enough to crack the top 3 guys at his position).

Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?

1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 76.9%

2. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City – 11.5%

Which player is best at moving without the ball?

1. Kyle Korver, Atlanta – 53.6%

2. J.J. Redick, L.A. Clippers – 10.7%

T-3. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 7.1% (Hmmmmm)

Which player is the best pure shooter?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 60.7% (They’re starting to see the truth)

2. Kyle Korver, Atlanta – 28.6%

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?

1. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City – 76.9%

T-2. Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers – 7.7%

T-2. LeBron James, Cleveland – 7.7%

(Curry isn’t even on the list)

NOW

Eight seasons and four championships later for Curry’s Warriors and those polls have been transfused with a hefty amount of gold blood. Let’s go to the most recent NBA GM survey published today:

Who is the best point guard in the NBA?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 63% (PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME)

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 27%

» Last year: Stephen Curry – 72%

Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 40% (YEAH HE’S A PROBLEM)

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 33%

Which player is the best pure shooter?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 90% (DON’T EVEN MENTION ANYONE ELSE’S NAME HERE)

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 37% (CAN’T BELIEVE WE HAD THIS GUY AND THE #2 OPTION ON THE SAME TEAM)

2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 27%

Which player is the best leader?

1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 27%

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 23% (WEAPONIZED JOY)

CONCLUSION

Shout out to Curry’s reign of terror creating such a swath of destruction that the league can finally celebrate him in slackjawed fear and amazement. In five years I expect to see Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga’s names sprinkled throughout these GM polls.