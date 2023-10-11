Warriors News:

"This feels like a really high-IQ team."



Kerr is excited about the intelligence of the Dubs' new additions pic.twitter.com/iLIzT1w7v7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 10, 2023

Gary Payton II reminded the 20-year-old to bring the same mentality he does in practice to the game, and everything else will take care of itself. And he wasn’t talking about the offensive side of the ball. “He just told me to pick up full-court like I usually do in practice, and from there I just felt like I belong,” Podziemski said Saturday night. That’s exactly what Podziemski began doing, too. Whether it was D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie or Lakers first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino – taken two picks before Podziemski – he was following their every move. Podziemski even did his best Payton impression before finding GP2 for an easy transition layup in the final minute of the first quarter.

Practice stops when Kuminga is caught snoozing — he’s grasping the idea now that being a good rebounder doesn’t just mean being physical, but getting in the right position and making the right effort every time. Kuminga said he’s “not great” at rebounding yet, but his eight-rebound game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was a positive sign. “When you’re young, you think you know how to do it,” Atkinson said. “There’s a way you’ve been successful to get to this point. What he’s realizing is how he fits into the slots to help the team. “Maybe there was a little stubbornness early on, but that’s normal. He’s gotten here by having the ball in his hands. Now you switch and have all these great players, (you have to ask) how do I fit into a niche and role? He’s much more accepting of getting that.”

Spo says Bam and Draymond are the two more versatile defenders in the league. Says "it boggles my mind" that people don't see that. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 10, 2023

NBA News:

Which team is the most fun to watch? 1. Denver Nuggets – 30% 2. Golden State Warriors – 23% 3. Sacramento Kings – 20% 4. Phoenix Suns – 7% » Also receiving votes: Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder » Last year: Golden State Warriors – 52%

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham is doubling — if not tripling — down on Anthony Davis as a 3-point threat this season. “I want him, if he can — I know he won’t do it, but maybe he’ll shock me — but I’ve requested to see six 3-point attempts a game,” Ham said after practice Tuesday. “Three per half, at least. I wouldn’t put that on him if I didn’t think he was capable.”

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Rockets' preseason game pic.twitter.com/qWt0RwQBzA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga injured his right thumb when it collided with a backboard at Monday’s practice, and avoided contact drills at Tuesday’s practice. Beat reporters noticed that Kuminga had a taped thumb at Tuesday’s practice, and that he was avoiding using his shooting hand during drills. Thankfully coach Steve Kerr revealed that Kuminga’s thumb is being classified as merely “jammed,” and that the hyper-athletic forward is expected to be fine to play on Friday in Southern California, when the Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers for their second preseason game of the year, after beating the Lakers on Saturday night, in a game where Kuminga excelled.

One of my earliest memories of this survey came at the start of the 2014-2015 season, when the Golden State Warriors were fresh off of a stinging Game 7 elimination in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs to a dominant Chris Paul’s L.A. Clippers. In that upcoming season, the Dubs were considered fringe contenders at best, and certainly a step behind those Clips. Of course, most pundits had no idea that the beginning of the Golden Empire and the Stephen Curry reign would dawn that season, so in hindsight it’s fascinating to see just much the Dubs weren’t in the convo of “DA BEST”.

