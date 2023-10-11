Cory Joseph practices as he nears a return

With the drama and excitement and narratives surrounding Chris Paul being a member of the Golden State Warriors, it’s easy to briefly forget that the team added another veteran point guard this offseason. But add another trusty NBA vet they did, signing Cory Joseph to a veteran’s minimum contract.

We haven’t seen much of Joseph yet, as he’s been sidelined by a lower back injury. But now he’s nearing a return, as he practiced with the Warriors for the first time on Wednesday. His status for Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers — the Dubs’ second of five preseason contests — isn’t yet determined.

Cory Joseph (back) practiced for the first time today. Steve Kerr isn't 100% sure if he'll be able to play Friday.



Rodney McGruder is in the "latter stages" of concussion protocol — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 11, 2023

Joseph being fully healthy and up to speed for the start of the season would be very nice for the Warriors. They clearly have the best point guard position in the NBA with Paul and Steph Curry, but there’s not a lot of depth in the playmaking department if Joseph is sidelined, since Draymond Green is injured and rookie Brandin Podziemski is likely not someone that Steve Kerr wants to be allocating meaningful minutes for early in the year.

It’s the 13th NBA season for Joseph, who is playing for his sixth franchise after the San Antonio Spurs selected him 29th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft ... the same draft that netted the Dubs Klay Thompson with the No. 11 pick. He’s a steady veteran presence with a nice three-point shot, so it will be nice to see him finally get on the court for Golden State.