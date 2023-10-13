How to watch Warriors at Lakers

The Golden State Warriors tip off their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on ESPN 2.

What To Watch For:

Big offseason trade acquisition Chris Paul made his highly anticipated debut for the Warriors during last Saturday’s preseason game. Paul finished his night with six points, five assists, and four rebounds. His performance helped eased the concerns regarding his fit with the starters as he masterfully controlled the pace of the game while setting up teammates for easy scoring opportunities.

While the starters were only on the floor for 13 minutes during the preseason opener, their playing time is expected to increase on Friday night according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Jonathan Kuminga questionable, Draymond Green out tonight vs Lakers. All other main Warriors expected to play in LA. Steve Kerr said he will edge up the starter’s minutes from the preseason opener. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 13, 2023

With Draymond Green still ruled out due to an ankle injury, Paul should continue to be a fixture of the team’s starting lineup, making these preseason games interesting as Golden State continues to integrate him into the offense.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Previous Game Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, Jaxon Hayes

How to Watch Preseason Game #2

Who: Golden State Warriors (1 - 0) at Los Angeles Lakers (2 - 1)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN 2 (available on fuboTV)