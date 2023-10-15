The Golden State Warriors will play the Sacramento Kings for their third preseason game on Sunday night. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 PM PT in Sacramento and can be watched on ESPN.

What To Watch For:

The Warriors look to extend their preseason winning streak to three games with tonight’s matchup against the Kings. Golden State’s most recent game in Sacramento featured a legendary 50-point Game 7 performance from Stephen Curry. However, fans will have to wait until the regular season to see Curry’s encore in the Golden 1 Center as he has been ruled out for tonight’s game alongside fellow point guard Chris Paul.

No Steph Curry or Chris Paul tonight for the Warriors in Sacramento, per sources. Steve Kerr had said his veterans likely would miss at least one preseason game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2023

With both Curry and Paul missing tonight’s game, the Warriors will have the perfect opportunity to turn to their 2023 first-round pick Brandin Podziemski for ball-handling duties. The 19th-overall pick in the draft played 26 minutes in both of Golden State’s preseason games and should be in line for a larger workload in this one. The rookie has flashed his potential as a high IQ playmaker in the Warriors’ offense while also showing a willingness to compete on the defensive side of the ball.

While it remains to be seen how much playing time Podziemski will get once the Warriors’ are fully healthy, he has done well thus far in the preseason and has shown he can potentially be a solid contributor once the games begin to matter in the regular season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Previous Game Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Sasha Vezenkov, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis

Preseason Game #3

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 0) vs. Sacramento Kings (0 - 2)

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)