Warriors News:

Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Klay Thompson extension talks, including ESPN analyst Bob Myers' window into the negotiating stakes for the Golden State Warriors and the franchise's storied guard pic.twitter.com/YpZaIppooU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2023

Kerr hopes Kuminga's athleticism allows the Warriors to get to the line more this season pic.twitter.com/zZ6xWQWW1m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2023

The behind-the-scenes reports have been all positive. Podziemski has earned early respect from the veterans because of his advanced feel for the game, confidence — bordering on overconfidence — that he belongs and a willing work ethic. After Friday night’s game in Los Angeles, he followed Steph Curry to the visiting weight room and worked out with Curry for about an hour, only finishing his work once Curry did. “BP really has been showing how much he understands the game of basketball at a young age and how confident he is in himself,” Curry said. “That shows every time he steps on the floor.”

How would you compare your defensive approach between when you’re guarding wings and when you’re guarding bigger players? Wiggins: “You just have to be able to make that switch. When you’re guarding a guard or a wing, you get more into the ball and you’re trying to get over screens. When you’re guarding a big, you’re basically playing to make a decision to help the person guarding the screen. You have to know how to switch over.”

Draymond Green just finished up a long individual workout after the Warriors’ shootaround in Los Angeles. It appeared to be full speed. Working with Kenny Atkinson, Jacob Rubin, Mychel Thompson. Green is increasing activity as ankle improves. Regular season opener 11 days away. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 13, 2023

NBA News:

“No,” Harden said flatly, when asked directly whether he thought things could get patched up with Morey. “This is not even about this situation — this is in life. “When you lose trust in someone, it’s like a marriage ... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It’s pretty simple.” Harden made a point of never saying Morey’s name on Friday, only referring to him as “the front office.”

New: A team source has confirmed to MassLive that Jeff Van Gundy is now working for the #Celtics as a senior consultant. More on the hire: https://t.co/wrxGzXoWtJ — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 14, 2023

“When you look at an offensive player, particularly a big, the skill set that he has, I think we all saw, to win the 3-point contest and stuff like that, there’s nothing he can’t do offensively. He has continued to get better I think. He had some injuries to deal with. I watched him play in FIBA [the World Cup, for the Dominican Republic], he played really well there. He’s really, really gifted.” Although a seemingly poor fit together in Minnesota, multiple sources stated that Thibodeau would welcome coaching Towns again. That’s relevant if Towns hits the trade market, and the Knicks, according to sources, are monitoring his situation.

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Podziemski continued struggling to score against NBA defenders. He was just 1-for-5 from the field with only 3 points in 32 minutes. Still, he continued to fill the stat sheet in other ways with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and just 2 turnovers. The Warriors outscored the Kings 8-2 in the first three minutes of overtime, which enabled them to milk the clock in the final 90 seconds and ultimately secure the victory. Wiggins led Warriors veterans with 20 points in 22 minutes, while Thompson added 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field. Kuminga led the team, however, scoring 28 points with five rebounds. Quiñones added 18 points. Moody was 3-for-5 from behind the arc and scored 16 points.

An added advantage for Paul as a distributor is that he can generate advantages himself on the ball because, quite simply, he has a functioning jumper. Defenses have opted to give Green space in the past because of their lack of respect for his outside shooting; some have been burned by that choice due to Green turning a perceived disadvantage into a major advantage by initiating handoff action with either Curry or Klay Thompson. Defenses who think outside the box have opted to crowd Green’s space to make such situations tougher to execute. Defenses don’t have that choice against Paul due to his ability to pull up from range — especially if he sees defenders ducking under screens for him

