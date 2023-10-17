Warriors News:

“I think opening night is questionable,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Monday on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” show. “He’s not going to play this week. But he is doing really well. He’s moving much better; he went on the trip with us over the weekend and got in some individual workouts.”

Green (6-5, 220) played last season with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 15.0 minutes in 32 games (one start). Overall, the four-year NBA veteran owns averages of 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 15.8 minutes in 186 games (50 starts) with the Boston Celtics and Bulls. The swingman played internationally in Spain, Italy and Germany after a four-year collegiate career at Radford. Golden State’s roster currently stands at 20 players.

Again, Paul will help. Dario Saric will, too. But Kuminga is the swing player for Golden State. You pretty much know what you’re going to get from Curry, Klay, Draymond, Wiggins and Paul. Kuminga is the X-factor. If he pops, the Warriors become a much more dangerous team with a lot more ways to beat you when and if the shooting goes cold. That’s important not just for this season, but in the years to come. Klay Thompsonis likely going to extend with the Warriors. Green is already locked up for four more years. Curry will turn 36 this season. Paul is 38. The Warriors are only going to get older and less athletic as time rolls on. Kuminga’s influx of athleticism and high-flying energy could turn back their collective clock and give them a few more years in the title-contending sun.

He might not show any outward signs of slowing down, but there has been a conceptual shift for James. Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said the team “partnered” with James to come up with a plan to “get him all the way to the end.” In other words, to put him in position to hit June with as much left in the tank as possible.

And while that’s just the national appetite, the buzz in San Antonio has been growing. There have been several murals that have gone up around town, including one of Wembanyama eating a taco — one that Wembanyama himself posed in front of while, of course, eating a taco. The Spurs had 4,000 new season ticket deposits headed into the 2023-24 season. The team now has their highest number of season ticket accounts — including partial packages — in team history. In the first 48 hours following the selection of Wembanyama, the Spurs saw a 3,000% increase from the previous year in online traffic and sales.

Dario Šarić is a dream fit When the Warriors signed Šarić this offseason, many described him as this year’s version of Nemanja Bjelica. Others described him as this year’s version of Otto Porter Jr. I think the reality is that he’s ... both. We haven’t even seen Šarić play with former teammate Paul yet, but we’re already seeing his impact. His decision making and jump shot can be game-changers for the second unit, and his size is a fantastic addition to the team. If he can stay healthy, Šarić could be one of the best signings in the entire league this year.

Another “Quick” variant — “Quick 55,” where the recipient of the wide screen sets a ball screen with the wide screener setting another ball screen behind him — allows Podziemski to reject the screens and attack his man with a right-left crossover. His defender, anticipating that Podziemski will make use of the screens, get caught leading with his left foot and is blown by. That forces the low man on the weak side to step up and help in the paint — which is what Podziemski wants to happen

