“I don’t have a doghouse. I really don’t. When the playoffs come, I just play the guys who I think are going to help us win, and last year that’s what I did,” Kerr explained, pointing to players including Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry as examples. “... We had a lot of guys who were capable of helping us win, so I chose them. I didn’t feel like JK was ready at that point, frankly. If I did, I would have played him, so it’s pretty simple. “This is all part of every young player’s process — going through and growing and learning, and getting to the point where you’ve earned that trust from the staff, and you understand what makes winning plays. So it’s been really fun. JK and I are really clicking and enjoying each other’s company and collaborating every single day. I think it’s all playing out just as it should.”

Wiggins recently broke down to NBC Sports Bay Area all three of his spin moves from that Game 5 win. Below is a thread of all three, followed by Wiggins’ assessment. First Spin: Guarded by Anthony Davis, Wiggins uses a screen from Curry, takes advantage of a smaller defender, spins when help gets overly aggressive and hits a floater over LeBron James while being fouled. He tied the game with a free throw. Wiggins: “I kind of peep the other side and see it’s a smaller defender. So I know once I do my spin move, as long as I elevate I’ll be fine.”

“Talking about the Warriors is hard because I have such relationships there,” he said. “I want everybody to do well. I want Joe (Lacob) to win a title. I want Steve (Kerr) to keep coaching and (Steph) Curry to keep winning, and I want (Mike) Dunleavy who took over for me to do a great job, which he will. “But it’s hard for me to have a ruthless opinion about things over there. It’s tough. I tried my best to say, ‘Look, maybe I was saying it would be hard for me. But it would have been hard for me to do that negotiation.’ ”

It seems simple the way Kerr describes it. The Dubs want him, he wants to stay, and the future the organization envisions has him excited about what’s to come. From the Warriors’ perspective, keeping the coach who turned the Warriors into a dynasty, and who is just two years removed from his last championship, seems like a no-brainer. Then again, the same thought would have been true for Myers this time last year, and he left anyway. Now an ESPN analyst, Myers added a little extra fuel to this specific fire Monday with part of his answer to a question about the Warriors: “I want Steve to keep coaching.”

The Houston Rockets have traded guard Kevin Porter Jr. and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Thunder will be immediately waiving Porter, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The Rockets are getting Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the deal that will send a 2027 second-round pick via the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 2028 second-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks to the Thunder, sources told ESPN. Essentially, the deal allows the Thunder to gather up draft assets and requires them to pay the $16.9 million of guaranteed salary left on Porter’s new four-year contract — and saves the Rockets $5.5 million in salary.

One of Booth’s first moves was to trade Bones Hyland, a young bucket-getting guard who came off the bench but didn’t offer a lot other than scoring. Despite being so young and showing promise, Hyland was dealt for just two second-round picks. The Nuggets didn’t want too much of the same thing on their team. “I knew you couldn’t have two guys that couldn’t guard, and we couldn’t have two guys that were young and kind of more ‘me guys,’” Booth said. “Mike makes $30 million. He’s one of the best shooters in the NBA. So, Bones, there’s no place for you.”

Greg McLaughlin, the CEO of World Golf Hall of Fame said in a statement that, “Steph Curry has shown passion and a commitment to giving more opportunities to young people who do not have access to the game of golf. Steph’s dedication in advancing diversity in golf epitomizes the groundbreaking work demonstrated by Charlie Sifford. The World Golf Hall of Fame in partnership with Southern Company is committed to ensuring his legacy endures for future generations by recognizing others – like Steph – who are devoted to making golf an environment for all.”

