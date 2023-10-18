The Golden State Warriors will play in their fourth preseason game on Wednesday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

What To Watch For:

Golden State plays Sacramento in a rematch of last Sunday’s preseason game where the Warriors took home the 121-115 overtime victory. While they were able to win without the services of point guards Steph Curry and Chris Paul – both of whom were declared inactive prior to the matchup — expect them to be available in this one as head coach Steve Kerr says he will be using this week as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Kerr says at least one of the Warriors' upcoming games this week will be a dress rehearsal for the regular season pic.twitter.com/jiaNyKo8F7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2023

While Paul’s integration into the offense remains the biggest storyline heading into the regular season, the progress of Jonathan Kuminga may be the most important. Kuminga has been fantastic in the first three preseason games averaging 26 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes per game.

Perhaps the biggest revelation for the Warriors, however, is how often Kuminga is getting to the free-throw line. On Sunday, he attempted a game-high 17 free-throws and made 13 of them during his 28-point performance. Considering the Warriors’ struggles scoring in the paint last postseason, they will gladly welcome Kuminga’s aggressiveness at the rim as he takes advantage of the space generated by the team’s potent perimeter scoring threats.

Kerr hopes Kuminga's athleticism allows the Warriors to get to the line more this season pic.twitter.com/zZ6xWQWW1m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Previous Game Starters

Warriors: Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Chris Duarte, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

How to watch Preseason Game #4

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 0) vs. Sacramento Kings (0 - 3)

When: Wednesday, October 18, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)