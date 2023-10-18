 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors look go to 4-0 as they battle Kings

Why not go undefeated in the preseason?

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings preseason basketball: so nice they have got to do it twice!

The Dubs possess a sterling undefeated record of 3-0 during the preseason, beating up on their division rivals Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to rack up the victories and gain some much needed reps.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

October 18th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The last time these two Pacific Division playoff teams clashed, the Warriors stormed back from a 15-point deficit to stun the Kangz in overtime 121-115. Jonathan Kuminga shined in that contest scoring 28 points. Of particular note was his 13-of-17 performance from the free throw line; it’s clear he’s making a concerted effort to draw contact with the confidence to finish with quality charity stripe shooting.

It’s crazy to think that just a few months ago Kuminga could barely touch the floor against Sactown in the postseason, and now he’s running wild on them like Hulkamania:

“He’s feeling more comfortable than ever before,” Warriors Coach Kerr told 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” on Monday. “He’s just more confident, he’s shooting the ball well. We have a really good vibe going. I think he’s more comfortable in his own skin, which makes him more aware of the mistakes he makes and what he’s got to clean up, and he’s embracing coaching more. I just think it’s all part of a natural maturity that’s happening with JK.”

Let’s hope JK matures his way into another 25+ on Sacramento’s heads.

