Steph says the Warriors' shared desire to win has everyone dialed in this season pic.twitter.com/uJ6a4dm4Dc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2023

“It’s just fun to see Chris get us organized,” Kerr said. “He, I think, makes Steph’s off-ball stuff better.” Kerr mentioned one possession in particular. Opponents like to top-lock Curry and Thompson, overplaying them and denying easy access to passes on the perimeter. That’s jammed up their flow and created some trouble for the Warriors in recent seasons, particularly in the playoffs. On this possession, Curry sprung free from a top-lock and Paul pinged it over to him in his shooting pocket. “Chris got him the ball perfect, in perfect rhythm,” Kerr said. “He’s been doing this forever.”

“Golden State, their picture is already painted,” Poole said during an interview with The Athletic. “Some other organizations, they’re already established or they have their foundation. But it was cool ’cause I got to learn from the best of the best. “That’s the challenge,” he added. “The challenge is learning and applying what you took and trying to build everything up from the common denominators of what you do know, what you took from different teams, different age groups, different areas, different coaches, and then you apply what you think is needed or what you’ve asked or what you think will help and see what masterpiece comes out of that.”

With the way Podz, JK, and Moody have looked so far, Steve Kerr would be confident playing five bench players together pic.twitter.com/BlhTPAmDXu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2023

Kuminga feels the Warriors are capable of doing "something special" this season ✨ pic.twitter.com/DZXQYnV1uL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2023

Resolution before the season begins—a piece of cake. The Clippers get Harden and Tucker; the Sixers get needed closure and a strong return. L.A. may be giving up more than it may have wanted in Mann, but if the franchise wants Harden, that’s the price. Miami gets a Lowry replacement in Brogdon, a look at Isaac and financial stability. New York fills its need at power forward with Morris (who also may be the critical salary needed at the deadline should a more significant opportunity present itself to the Knicks).

“We’re looking at some potential changes in format in Indianapolis this year,” Silver said about the 2024 All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “Maybe a return to something more traditional in terms of how the teams are presented. We went to sort of this captain and draft notion, but clearly historically it was East vs. West. So that’s maybe something we are looking at.”

THE ACES GET THE STOP TO BECOME BACK-TO-BACK WNBA CHAMPIONS‼️ pic.twitter.com/WMufX5UCYF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2023

With the shot clock off, the Warriors fouled Kings guard Kevin Huerter and sent him to the line. He made the first but missed the second attempt, putting Sacramento ahead 115-113 with 11 seconds remaining. Curry got the rebound and called timeout. The Warriors gave the ball to Curry coming out of the timeout, and he nailed a 30-foot stepback three in Fox’s face to give the Warriors a 116-115 lead with five seconds remaining. Fox tried to answer as time expired but missed. Curry finished the game with 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field (8-for-12 from three).

But Kerr listed Green as “questionable” for Tuesday’s season opener, leaving the door open for the four-time All-Star to take the court in a star-studded contest that features former Warrior Kevin Durant, and new Warrior Chris Paul playing his old team. Even if Green doesn’t play, this injury update is good news. When he first suffered the ankle injury at the end of September, many had speculated that he might miss the first month of the regular season. That he’s already questionable for the first game of the season suggests that he’ll likely only miss a few games this year, at most.

