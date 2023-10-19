DarioWatch: Dario Šarić puts up 14 points vs the Kings in close preseason win

Last night, in a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors newcomer Dario Šarić showed up off the bench with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. So far, the Warriors have won each of their preseason games, with last night’s win against the Kings being the closest so far, ending 116-115 with a Steph Curry buzzer-beater.

In an impressive 28 minutes last night, Šarić was the 4th leading scorer, behind only Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins. This performance follows two 9-point performances against the Spurs and the Kings, showing an upward trend for the Homie.

The most important part of this story, though, is the fact that Dario dunked in this game. Twice. If you’ve been following Stepback ŠiŠi as closely as I have for as long as I have, you’ll know that he doesn’t dunk — especially not in preseason, or even the regular season. The Homie has never been known to be someone to put somebody on a poster — especially not since a sophomore-season fiasco in which he dunked in garbage time and had the 2018 Lebron James-led Cavaliers ready to square up against him. This upswing in confidence for Šarić is a good sign that he’ll continue to find his footing with the Warriors and hopefully be the one posterizing opponents rather than the other way around. After all, last time Dario got to dunking, his 2021 Phoenix Suns made it to the finals — and many fans believe they would have won it all if he didn’t go down with a torn ACL.

Overall, we know Šarić is happy to be here. He made it incredibly clear at Media Day two weeks ago. Now that he’s playing for the Warriors, it’s obvious that he’s a great fit — especially with former teammate and pick-and-roll partner Chris Paul leading the locker room as a veteran presence. With a great team behind him, Šarić’s upswing is likely to continue, and for the sake of the Warriors, we absolutely hope it does. Any opponents in the paint better watch out, though, because if Šarić keeps dunking, they might run into trouble.