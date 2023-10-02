Warriors News:

The Warriors never entered the Jrue Holiday conversation. They’ve been firm the past few days that they’re comfortable with their current group entering camp.



Of note: Their 2024 first rounder has now bounced from Memphis to Boston to Portland. It is top-four protected. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2023

The injury — which sources said is not a high ankle sprain — happened earlier in the week during a pickup game at Chase Center. “I dodged a bullet and learned that today by the way it’s [positively] reacting,” Green told Spears. “Even with an MRI you don’t see the trend of it immediately. The swelling is down.”

“You’re on TV and that TV does something to you and you become famous,” Moody said. “Your status grows and that all comes with what it does, but at the same time you can look at that and realize the effect you have on kids and people in general. “The higher your status gets, the (more) you can do to make a bigger impact.” With Asa’s grandparents, parents and little brother gathered around as Moody and Asa chatted. No cameras, no fuss. They talked about superheroes, movies, sports and Moody told him all about what it’s really like to play in the NBA. Moody pulled from his bag a bunch of goodies and a No. 4 Moody jersey.

“Our culture here over the years has been great because we have players who make it that way,” Kerr said Friday on 95.7 The Game. “Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], we’ve had veteran guys who understand what this is all about. It got away from us a little bit last year for reasons that have been well-documented. “But I feel great about this team and this organization and our ability to succeed at a high level.”

G League Mexico City Capitanes sign Juan Toscano-Anderson https://t.co/HecGoP18CE — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 30, 2023

The Blazers are expected to want to keep Williams to pair with new center Deandre Ayton, but Brogdon will likely be part of additional trade talks upon his arrival in Portland, sources said. Absent another trade, Brogdon will start the season with Portland. The Blazers are committed to a young group of guards including No. 3 draft pick Scoot Henderson, 2022 first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, who signed a $100 million extension last summer.

Primo is facing a four-game suspension after a league investigation found that he had “exposed himself to women” as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. The league announced the discipline Friday. Primo has been engaged in ongoing therapy that will continue in Los Angeles, sources said. Primo underwent evaluation with specialists who consult with the Clippers, and the organization ultimately became comfortable giving him an opportunity to return to the NBA.

Jones went viral on Instagram Live in early September for a clip in which he was seen sweating and speaking quickly, while appearing to say the Hornets would not trade him. He later denied being on drugs or intoxicated in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sept. 11. Speaking at a media luncheon Tuesday, Hornets coach Steve Clifford declined to go into detail about Jones’ social media activity. “We are aware of the social media posts and it’s a situation that’s been handled internally,” Clifford said.

It was only a matter of time before the midseason exhibition came the Warriors way. Not only are the Dubs one of the most popular teams in the NBA, a massive draw, and play in a large media market, but Chase Center is the newest arena in the NBA, and the league usually likes to showcase their state-of-the-art arenas. The Chase Center, which was privately financed, opened in 2019. Assuming these plans go through, it will host the All-Star Game in its sixth season.

There’s no guarantee that the move makes Milwaukee better, though. While Lillard is certainly a better player than Holiday — he graded out as one of the five-best players in the NBA by virtually every metric last season — games aren’t won on paper. Holiday is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, while it would be a positive exaggeration to say that Lillard merely struggles on that end of the court. And who knows how the chemistry will work in Milwaukee: Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a strong rapport, while Lillard, with all respect to LaMarcus Aldridge, has never had to share a court with a player in the same stratosphere as Antetokounmpo.

