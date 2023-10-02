The first look at Chris Paul in a Warriors jersey

When the Golden State Warriors traded for Chris Paul in June, it was quite a shock to the system. Whether you were a fan of the blockbuster trade that brought the 12-time All-Star on an expiring contract to the Bay Area, or enraged that the Dubs would give up a healthy and homegrown 24-year old flashy guard for an oft-injured 38-year old longtime rival, it surely was surprising. And even now, more than three months later, we haven’t gotten used to it yet.

Which made Monday a pretty big day. It was media day for the Warriors, which means it was our first non-photoshopped opportunity to see Paul in a Warriors jersey — the same jersey he spent so many years battling against and trying to get through.

And I gotta say ... it’s really weird. But also, I love it.

Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors #GSWMediaDay pic.twitter.com/CfW3ez3f8e — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2023

And no, that’s not just an AI-generated fake video.

Seeing Paul rock Warriors threads is definitely going to take some getting used to, especially since he’s played 74 games against Golden State in his career — basically an entire season. A few videos at media day probably aren’t enough for this to become normal feeling, but perhaps the first lob to Jonathan Kuminga, or the first steal that leads to finding a trailing Steph Curry for a transition triple will make it feel like less of a shock.

I’m definitely looking forward to those things, and looking forward to one of the best players in NBA history teaming up with Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

But it’s still going to take a while to get used to.