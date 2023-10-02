Stephen Curry wants to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics

After Team USA’s disappointing fourth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, it seems like America’s heavy hitters are intending to represent their country next year in France.

Much was made of LeBron James wanting to play next year, and he reiterated that desire earlier during the Los Angeles Lakers’ media day,

Lakers’ LeBron James says he’s interested in playing for USA Basketball at 2024 Paris Olympics: “I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn’t have to do much. Rebound a little bit. Pass a little bit. Defend. Block some shots.” pic.twitter.com/Pq733mNlz0 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 2, 2023

Kevin Durant — already a three-time Olympic gold medalist — also confirmed that he will be playing for Team USA next year, in an attempt to win an unprecedented (at least on the men’s side — Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird have won five, while Teresa Edwards won four) fourth gold medal.

Kevin Durant is committed to playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris



@NBATVpic.twitter.com/tT9DSXYUG5 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 2, 2023

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, has not only not won a gold medal before; he has yet to participate in an Olympics during his illustrious 14-year career, despite achieving everything there is to achieve in basketball.

Curry does have international experience, but he last played nearly a decade ago in the 2014 FIBA World Cup — which was the last time Team USA won the event. There’s no question that this version of Curry, although older and not the same in terms of agility and speed, would wreak havoc in the international style of play. Defenses would be hard pressed to keep track of him at all times, and there’s an argument that there is no one outside of America that can truly keep track of him.

Add to that the fact that beside Curry would be James, Durant, and possibly other names such as Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, and Jayson Tatum, Team USA would find themselves the overwhelming favorites to repeat in the Olympics.

But first, the desire and intention to play must be there. Curry has stated that it’s the only accolade that he has yet to achieve, and that it is his intention to be there should things fall into place.

Steph Curry sounds intent on playing for Team USA in the upcoming Olympics, if it lines up. Here is his answer. pic.twitter.com/OIoMGk9tw0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2023

Barring any unfortunate obstacle such as injuries, Curry sounds like he is a go for the Olympics. The opportunity to play for his country alongside two of his peers this generation in James and Durant will be hard to pass up.