Andre Iguodala announces retirement

A legendary Golden State Warriors career is officially in the books. On Friday morning, in an episode of the Point Forward Podcast that he co-hosts with former NBA forward Evan Turner, Andre Iguodala made it official: he’s retiring from professional basketball.

Which has us in our feels a little bit.

This certainly isn’t unexpected news. When Iguodala re-signed with the Warriors for the 2022-23 season, he made numerous suggestions that it was his final year. Unfortunately, injuries limited the forward to just eight games in the season. That led to some speculation that he might give it one last go in an attempt to have a happier final season, but there were never any rumors about signing another contract with the Warriors. And with Golden State’s season set to kick off on Tuesday, it was starting to become clear that Iguodala was not going to be around this year.

He made it official on the podcast, which I recommend listening to. He describes the decision and what he’ll most miss from a long career in the NBA.

And what a career it was. Iguodala played 19 years in the NBA, finishing with 1,231 regular season games played, and another 177 in the playoffs. He played for four teams (the Warriors, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets), and had two separate stints with the Dubs. He was an All-Star in 2012, a two-time All-Defense selection, and, most importantly, a four-time champion. And we’ll always remember him for winning the Finals MVP award in the year that Golden State broke through.

Iguodala also formed a close friendship with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr during his time with the Warriors, and became a huge part of the community. He’s invested in numerous Bay Area startups, and recently became an investor in Bay FC, the Bay Area’s NWSL expansion franchise. Add in his blossoming media career, and it looks like he’s got things figured out.

We’ll sure miss watching him hoop, though. Congrats on a tremendous Hall of Fame career, Andre.