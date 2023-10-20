Warriors News:

We all went crazy for Steph's game-winner

“It’s just going to add that much more where you’re going to see the guys playing another notch harder trying to win that cup,” Schneider explained to Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike. “Here’s all I need to know about the cup and hopefully fans agree. “I said to [Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy about a month ago, I said, ‘Hey Mike, what do you think about this in-season tournament?’ He said, ‘Well, Draymond Green and Chris Paul told me we’re going to win it.’ I said, ‘OK, that’s all I needed to know.’ “

“I can text them, call them. Obviously fans of them,” Poole says of Thompson and Curry. “We put in so much work, and experienced the highest level of basketball together. And that’s stuff that you don’t lose. Good people. It was just like little brother went to a different school. Little brother just went to a different school and he’s doing his own thing.” As for the Splash Brothers lending a hand to mend fences between Green and Poole? “There’s always that hope,” Curry admits. “But it’s two grown men that can figure that out. They know where we stand on it and how I see both of them individually. So, will I facilitate something? Probably not, but I definitely hope that there can be some kind of, maybe, meeting each other where they’re at. Because life is short.”

1. Somebody other than Anthony Lamb — and presumably somebody better than Lamb — will get the 1,195 minutes he played last season. It wasn’t Lamb’s fault he played so much, and he actually wasn’t terrible. (I could toss Ty Jerome and his 816 minutes last season into this category, too.) But there was no clearer sign that Steve Kerr was unhappy with many of his lineup options last season than the sight of Lamb, the definition of a replacement-level player, checking into the game so many times.

Warriors waive forward Javonte Green:

According to sources who witnessed Tuesday’s events, Griffin wrapped up the shootaround and called the team together for a huddle to close out the day and let the players get to post-shootaround shooting drills. During that huddle, Griffin informed the coaches that he wanted to have a separate huddle with them once they wrapped things up. When the players and coaches broke the huddle, Stotts went in the opposite direction of the coaches’ huddle and instead started walking toward players to discuss the offense. As Stotts attempted to start a conversation with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Griffin called to Stotts to join the coaching huddle. When Stotts asked for some time with the players, Griffin yelled for Stotts to join the coaches’ huddle. The incident occurred in front of the entire team, those sources said.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (41) For the first time, Milwaukee sits atop the League Pass Rankings. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the same team. It’s still shocking to write. We have a two-time MVP and top-two overall player alongside one of the half-dozen or so best offensive players of the past decade — a walking top-five offense who demands your attention the second he crosses half court.

James Harden did not attend Sixers practice again today, source said.

The most important part of this story, though, is the fact that Dario dunked in this game. Twice. If you’ve been following Stepback ŠiŠi as closely as I have for as long as I have, you’ll know that he doesn’t dunk — especially not in preseason, or even the regular season. The Homie has never been known to be someone to put somebody on a poster — especially not since a sophomore-season fiasco in which he dunked in garbage time and had the 2018 Lebron James-led Cavaliers ready to square up against him. This upswing in confidence for Šarić is a good sign that he’ll continue to find his footing with the Warriors and hopefully be the one posterizing opponents rather than the other way around. After all, last time Dario got to dunking, his 2021 Phoenix Suns made it to the finals — and many fans believe they would have won it all if he didn’t go down with a torn ACL.

The importance of the “low” man (the defender guarding the weak-side corner) is more pronounced whenever offenses empty the side where the ball is to eliminate an extra helper — the one who’s often tasked to “tag” the roll man — and put extra pressure on both the on-ball defender and the roll-man defender. Since there’s no one on the strong side, the low man is then the one who has to rotate into the paint and contest any shots at the rim by the roll man.

The vibes at Open Practice were INCREDIBLE

Whether it's Open Practice or a game, Loon gives up no easy buckets

An Open Practice message



from Stephen Curry



to #DubNation pic.twitter.com/eHSL5Hrk07 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 20, 2023

