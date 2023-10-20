 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors play their fifth and final preseason game of the year on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

What To Watch For:

The Warriors look to remain undefeated this preseason after their thrilling 116-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Although it was merely an exhibition game, the Warriors – and the Kings to their credit – used the pressure of a close game as a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. The result was yet another Stephen Curry masterclass as he took over the game scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter, including this go-ahead shot with 5.5 seconds remaining:

Moving on to Friday night’s game, Golden State will get their first look at the Spurs number-one overall pick in this year’s draft, Victor Wembanyama. At just 19-years old, Wembanyama combines his tremendous physical traits at 7-foot-3 and an 8-foot wingspan with a nimbleness and level of skill never before seen in a player of his size.

The Warriors’ biggest weakness going into the season is their lack of size. While that hasn’t prevented Golden State from success in previous years, it is still an area of concern that the team will have to address at some point this season. Now, not every team will have an outlier player as big as Wembanyama, but something to keep an eye on will be how Golden State approaches this problem of defending and attacking larger players such as him.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Previous Game Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins

Preseason Game #5

Who: Golden State Warriors (4 - 0) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2 - 2)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

