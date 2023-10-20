 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors battle Wembanyama’s Spurs in preseason finale

BRING ON THE GIANT ROOKIE!

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from putting together a perfect preseason after two wins apiece over divisional rivals Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Is winning all your preseason games a prerequisite for winning an NBA championship? Absolutely not.

But is it a good sign that your ballclub is growing in cohesion and confidence? You betcha!

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

When: October 20th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT
TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area
Radio: 95.7 The Game

In order to fulfill that perfect preseason, the Dubs will have to overcome the giant phenom in the making, Victor Wenbamyama. The 7-foot-4 19-year old rookie has been putting up quite an impressive highlight reel to start off his career with the Spurs.

So lemme get this straight. This dude is taller than Shaquille O’Neal doing hesi stepbacks off the dribble, or dunking with ease over guys despite being nowhere near the rim for most mortals, or doing HARLEM GLOBETROTTER DRIBBLE MOVES TO CLOWN DUDES?

I’m supremely interested to see how the Warriors deal with this threat, even if it is just a friendly exhibition. It’d be great to go 5-0 and start the regular season with perfect winning ways!

