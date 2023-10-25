Warriors News:

"Whoever is playing the best will finish the game."



Kerr on closing with Kuminga over Wiggins pic.twitter.com/5BuECFBJX8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

The Suns had 17 offensive rebounds. It led to 26 second-chance points. “Killers,” Kerr said. “I thought Okogie was the difference tonight, just his offensive boards, his hustle plays.” Okogie had four offensive rebounds and created several others for his teammates, barreling into bodies and generating loose balls. Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic both had three. There were several backbreakers, like the one below. Nurkic and Okogie outhustle Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins to generate an extra possession for Booker, who uses it to score two of his 32 points.

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ performance against the Suns pic.twitter.com/gMmhk5rE7S — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 25, 2023

He pumped the ball once, skirted around Josh Okogie and made a layin while drawing contact. As he made his way to the free throw line, “CP3!” chants broke out in Chase Center. Considering Paul’s history with his new franchise — and its fan base — it was an odd sight. “I couldn’t help but laugh,” Paul said. “It was a first.”

"I was on a team that missed 27 straight threes. I don’t think that’s going to be the case here, knock on wood."



CP isn't worried about the Dubs' shooting struggles pic.twitter.com/xQvjpHB992 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

NBA News:

“Listen, I mean, I always want to be on the floor. Especially when you got an opportunity to win a game or you feel like you can make an impact,” James said after the game. “But this is the system in place and I’m going to follow it.”

Nuggets fans were chanting "Who's your daddy?" to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/69ekrzkyvY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2023

James Harden returned to Philadelphia on Tuesday night with his bags packed to join team on the road for Thursday vs. Bucks and Saturday vs. Raptors, but the 76ers have now asked him not to travel with the team, sources said. https://t.co/N7GONkU6l9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Being outnumbered on the backline is already a tough thing to solve. What makes it much more tough for the Warriors above is who the backline help is: Cory Joseph (6’3”) is on the strong-side corner and can’t help off of Grayson Allen. Moody is ideal as the low man guarding the weak-side corner, using his length to disrupt any shots at the rim. But he’s not the low man in this instance — he’s the slot defender guarding Eric Gordon. Instead, the low man is 6’3” Curry, who’s caught in no man’s land. He steps up against Nurkić, but only slightly so. He’s guarding someone considered a non-shooting threat in Josh Okogie, who does the smart thing as someone being left alone on the corner: he cuts into space and makes himself available for the pass.

Moses Moody This is exactly what you want to see in a player’s third year. It was, to put it bluntly, Moses Moody V3.0. I’m a Moody fan, but I’ve been critical of him in the past for being too quiet on the court. In his first two years he would often play a very passive game, not really impacting the action for better or for worse. There’s a skill in that, and it’s clear Moody is an exceptionally smart and mature player, something that Green noted during an in-game interview with the TNT broadcast. But now he’s adding aggression. Moody completely changed the game when he entered in the first quarter, and kept a rally going when he entered in the third. He was an absolute menace on defense, disrupting everything, and he attacked the rim relentlessly. He outhustled most people on the court, which is something Kerr really wants to see out of him. Just a great game. Grade: A

