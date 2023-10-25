NBA announces All-Star Game will return to East vs. West format

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the 2024 All-Star Game will not feature captains picking teams and will instead return to a matchup between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, the format that had been the standard for decades before some recent changes. In another significant change for the game, the game will no longer conclude with an Elam ending, instead returning to standard four 12-minute quarters.

While the NBA All-Star Game will no longer have an Elam ending, the teams will continue to trying to win each quarter for a charitable organization of their choosing. NBA All-Star Game team captains will be named to lead their respective teams. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in their conference during the voting process.

The 2024 All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, on February 18. It’s expected that the Golden State Warriors will host the 2025 All-Star Game at Chase Center.