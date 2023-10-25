Kings star De’Aaron Fox signs with Curry Brand

Steph Curry and De’Aaron Fox may be highly-entertaining point guard rivals on the court, but they’re now teammates off it. Just two days before Curry’s Golden State Warriors head east to visit Fox’s Sacramento Kings, news dropped that Fox was signing an endorsement deal with Curry Brand.

The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Curry Brand is the two-time MVPs signature line at Under Armour. It’s distinct from the signature lines of most stars, like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, in that it’s a standalone brand in the Under Armour umbrella, just as Michael Jordan’s iconic Jordan Brand is a standalone brand at Nike.

While Curry Brand has been quite successful since being founded in 2020 — and many estimates value the superstar at 10 figures to Under Armour — Fox is the first athlete to sign with the brand. And he’s certainly a big get: he’s the face of an up-and-coming Kings team that became must-watch TV last year, a highlight reel with Formula 1 speed who made the All-Star and All-NBA teams last year, and still just 25 years old.

Details of Fox’s contract haven’t been revealed, but it’s surely a multi-year deal with the intent to make Fox a huge part of the shoe line. Now that Curry Brand has established itself and seems to be thriving, I’d guess that more NBA players will be signed in the coming months and years, and probably some WNBA players too ... perhaps even a golfer or athlete from another sport.

Either way, it’s exciting news for Curry, Fox, and Under Armour, and I’m sure you’ll see an extra-long hug between the two stars after Friday’s game.