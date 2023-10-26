Warriors News:

Kerr gave an update on Draymond ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7sWGP9BFJA — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 26, 2023

With his proverbial President of Curry Brand hat on, the generational point guard sees in the 25-year-old Fox someone who shares a superstar path in the game, yet also holds values centered around family, intent, dedication, and community that are core to Curry’s story. “That’s exactly why we chose De’Aaron,” Curry said. “He believes in Curry Brand and our mission as much as he believes in himself on the court. I’m grateful to have a partner that is so dedicated to our brand and invested in what our collective future holds.”

The Warriors liked how it felt with Paul. They liked the prospect of what’s possible when they make shots at their normal clip. When Draymond Green is back anchoring the defense. What the Warriors clung to after their first loss of the season was the process of getting those shots. And how they felt with Paul running the show Febreze’d up the joint. This Warriors’ offseason has been filled with discourse about who will be in the starting five, who will be tabbed to finish close games, and how will this crew handle the uncertainty of it all. It took all of one half, of the first game, to become clear that Paul will be on the floor.

“We have had some discussions and look, these things have to take their course,” Lacob said when asked about Thompson’s situation. “He has a right to do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to go to free agency, that’s his right. He’s earned it. If he wants to be a Warrior for life, he’s going to have that opportunity. We certainly want him to. I think he wants to be here. We want him to be here and we treat our people fairly. I think people just need to, as I said the other day on our radio show, they need to chill a little bit. Things will get done. Just give us some time. You don’t just not see us get things done.”

"If it was me, I'd go to Steph Curry, Joel Embiid [and ask] 'what do you want?'" pic.twitter.com/3kJzRuigsr — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2023

As Victor Wembanyama walked on to the Frost Bank Center court during pregame warmups for his NBA regular-season debut, he spread his arms across the tunnel to high-five fans on both sides before taking the court. Wembanyama’s performance was hampered by foul trouble, but he gave the sold-out crowd of 18,947 quite the show in the fourth quarter before the Dallas Mavericks pulled away from Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs with a 126-119 victory. “Lots of emotions for sure,” Wembanyama said after the game, “but it would have been perfect with a win.”

He comes up there and he gets into our scrimmages. He jumped on our second team. Our first team had like Stephen Jackson, Gerald Wallace, Ray Felton, and — who else started that year? — Boris Diaw. On our second team it was me, Derrick Brown, D.J. Augustin, maybe Tyrus (Thomas) and somebody else. He looked like prime Michael Jordan, without the quickness and the jumping ability. But it was just all MJ work. Talking smack the whole time. He kept going back and forth with Stephen Jackson. Jack at that time was like a borderline All-Star. He had a really good season the season before and I think in the media he was talking about how he should have been an All-Star. I guess Jack went to the basket and throws up a shot and the coaches didn’t call a foul. Jack yells out, “Yo, that’s a foul,” this and that. MJ comes down and hits the game-winner. Game’s over and Jack is still talking, “that’s a foul.” Jordan goes “The MFer ain’t never been an All-Star but wants all the All-Star calls.” We was like “Oh, s–t. Damn that was a little harsh.”

ESPN Sources: Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed on a multi-year contract extension. Carlisle — who’s nearing his 900th NBA victory — returned to the Pacers as head coach in 2021 and now will continue to lead franchise’s rebuild on a new deal. pic.twitter.com/atXuQ7T9SD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 26, 2023

While Curry Brand has been quite successful since being founded in 2020 — and many estimates value the superstar at 10 figures to Under Armour — Fox is the first athlete to sign with the brand. And he’s certainly a big get: he’s the face of an up-and-coming Kings team that became must-watch TV last year, a highlight reel with Formula 1 speed who made the All-Star and All-NBA teams last year, and still just 25 years old.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the 2024 All-Star Game will not feature captains picking teams and will instead return to a matchup between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, the format that had been the standard for decades before some recent changes. In another significant change for the game, the game will no longer conclude with an Elam ending, instead returning to standard four 12-minute quarters.

