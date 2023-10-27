Warriors News:

Seven of the Warriors’ next eight contests are road games. Following their game against the Kings, they’ll take flight for a back-to-back, facing the Houston Rockets on Monday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Warriors then have a one-game stop in San Francisco to face the Kings again, this time at Chase Center. Then it’s back in the air for games in Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Detroit and Denver. Returners and newcomers alike have preached how this group’s togetherness entering the season is different, and their first real test is about to be on display. The roster also is more experienced, though nothing is certain until the ball is tossed for tip-off. “This team has more veteran experience than last year’s team,” Steve Kerr said Thursday after Warriors practice. “Veteran teams tend to play better on the road, but with that said, nothing’s guaranteed. I don’t think we played particularly sharply the other night, so we’ve got to be sharper to start. Just our rhythm and our timing, you saw how many missed shots there were.

The NBA’s most valuable franchises in 2023:



1️⃣ Golden State Warriors, $7.7B

2️⃣ New York Knicks, $6.6B

3️⃣ LA Lakers, $6.4B

4️⃣ Boston Celtics, $4.7B

5️⃣ LA Clippers, $4.65B

6️⃣ Chicago Bulls, $4.6B

7️⃣ Dallas Mavericks, $4.5B

8️⃣ Houston Rockets, $4.4B

9️⃣ Philadelphia 76ers, $4.3B

… pic.twitter.com/11aXXFhoR0 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 27, 2023

Ronnie: Yeah. I mean, back in NBA 2K16, when he started making 400 plus threes a year and shooting them from 35 feet constantly. It really changed our video game, like obviously analytics and the decision to shoot more threes… all the teams impacted that. But like, he was definitely the leader and poster child of that. It was really the depth in the court spacing and all of that stuff that, I mean, we, we had a campaign, Steph Curry broke our game like back in 2016 and it was true. All of a sudden we had to add badges to upgrade players, stuff like “limitless range” didn’t really exist because the game wasn’t like that. Steph changed our game just like he changed the NBA. And he’s just a really good dude and a role model for kids to be a fan of. There’s a lot of great things to say about Steph.

#6 Golden State Warriors Best unit: Perimeter offense (grade: A) This is still the most potent 3-point shooting team in the league, and the addition of Chris Paul allows the Warriors to get Stephen Curry easier shots in addition to Paul’s much-needed ability to generate free throws. Worst unit: Perimeter defense (grade: C-) The flip side to Golden State adding Paul is that there is a concerning mix of age and lacking size to add to a defense that fouled too much and lost too many shooters.

De’Aaron Fox signs with the Curry Brand, becoming the brand’s first signature athlete @malika_andrews sat down with the two stars to discuss this special moment pic.twitter.com/tLk7YLU1Fs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 26, 2023

After practice, Harden arrived at the fixed-base operator airport to board the team flight, but he was stopped by a security official who notified him that he was not permitted to accompany the team, sources say. General manager Elton Brand and head coach Nick Nurse spoke to Harden to explain that the organization prefers he accepts and follows their workout plan, which includes staying at the practice facility while the team is away, sources say. It was expounded that the workout program includes monitoring his measurables and speed with their tracking system, which is located at the facility. The Sixers’ two-way players would also be staying back in Philadelphia with Harden, as well as a trainer with whom he regularly works. Harden, frustrated, departed the airport without further incident, sources say.

But as much as this standoff has been made about Los Angeles’ disinterest in including versatile forward Terance Mann in any package for Harden, or the Clippers’ apathy to parting with a second first-round draft pick to land the bearded All-Star, it’s as much about Philadelphia’s — and Morey’s — patience to withstand any turbulence, knowing most flights simply land without further complication. The Sixers’ insistence on also receiving Mann, sources told Yahoo Sports, is just as predicated on the fact Philadelphia officials learned Los Angeles offered Mann as part of the Clippers’ overtures to land Jrue Holiday from the Blazers as it is the Sixers’ valuation of the Florida State product.

DAME TIME ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/D5uUK8SqYd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 27, 2023

Green suffered an ankle injury in late September, only returning to five-on-five play this week. That’s not enough practice for Coach Steve Kerr, who announced Thursday that Green would miss the team’s second game, a playoff rematch at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The good news is that Green’s ankle appears to have healed nicely. The bad news is that his conditioning still isn’t back yet.

The Warriors use the concept of an empty corner in several ways. But none are as complex and mind-blowing as this play -- provisionally called "double loop" -- that uses the full extent of Klay Thompson's pull and gravity to generate efficient offense.



pic.twitter.com/oBTR6UlpcG — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) October 26, 2023

"Stay crispy!"



GPII mic'd up during Training Camp was ELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/5J3st0uX1A — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 26, 2023

