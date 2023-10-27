How to watch Warriors at Kings

The Golden State Warriors play their first road game of the season in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Sacramento and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

What To Watch For:

After losing their home opener to the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors head out for a three-game road trip beginning with tonight’s matchup in Sacramento. While the Warriors seemed to have improved in some areas during Tuesday night’s 108-104 defeat, several areas of concern still remain.

Golden State’s lack of size has been an issue for multiple seasons now, and the addition of six-foot point guard Chris Paul in place of the injured Draymond Green in the starting lineup only accentuates these issues against bigger teams. The Warriors felt this discrepancy especially on the boards, in which they were out-rebounded by the Suns, 60 to 49.

Steve Kerr was happy with the Warriors' fight but calls the Suns' offensive rebounds "killers" tonight pic.twitter.com/MMQTFYYjUr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

Unnecessary fouls were also a problem against the Suns. Stephen Curry dealt with foul trouble throughout the entire game, while Jonathan Kuminga had three early fouls in the first quarter. This disrupted the Warriors’ rhythm and their rotations, all contributing to a rough shooting night from the three-point line (10-of-43 as a team).

"I was on a team that missed 27 straight threes. I don’t think that’s going to be the case here, knock on wood."



CP isn't worried about the Dubs' shooting struggles pic.twitter.com/xQvjpHB992 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

For tonight’s game, the Warriors will be tasked with slowing down the Kings’ All-Star point guard, De’Aaron Fox. He averaged 27.4 points in their first round playoff series last year and his aggressive style of play could be a problem for Golden State when it comes to getting to the free-throw line. Look for Andrew Wiggins to start the game on Fox defensively, with Kuminga and Gary Payton II taking turns guarding him as well.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

How to watch Regular Season Game #2

Who: Golden State Warriors (0 - 1) at Sacramento Kings (1 - 0)

When: Friday, October 27, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)