How to watch Warriors at Kings

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors play their first road game of the season in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Sacramento and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

What To Watch For:

After losing their home opener to the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors head out for a three-game road trip beginning with tonight’s matchup in Sacramento. While the Warriors seemed to have improved in some areas during Tuesday night’s 108-104 defeat, several areas of concern still remain.

Golden State’s lack of size has been an issue for multiple seasons now, and the addition of six-foot point guard Chris Paul in place of the injured Draymond Green in the starting lineup only accentuates these issues against bigger teams. The Warriors felt this discrepancy especially on the boards, in which they were out-rebounded by the Suns, 60 to 49.

Unnecessary fouls were also a problem against the Suns. Stephen Curry dealt with foul trouble throughout the entire game, while Jonathan Kuminga had three early fouls in the first quarter. This disrupted the Warriors’ rhythm and their rotations, all contributing to a rough shooting night from the three-point line (10-of-43 as a team).

For tonight’s game, the Warriors will be tasked with slowing down the Kings’ All-Star point guard, De’Aaron Fox. He averaged 27.4 points in their first round playoff series last year and his aggressive style of play could be a problem for Golden State when it comes to getting to the free-throw line. Look for Andrew Wiggins to start the game on Fox defensively, with Kuminga and Gary Payton II taking turns guarding him as well.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

How to watch Regular Season Game #2

Who: Golden State Warriors (0 - 1) at Sacramento Kings (1 - 0)

When: Friday, October 27, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

