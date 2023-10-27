Warriors vs. Kings injury report: Draymond Green remains out

After a long two days off, the Golden State Warriors are finally back in action tonight, with a nationally-televised game against the Sacramento Kings. There’s a lot of excitement for the game, as it’s a rematch of last year’s thrilling seven-game first-round playoff series, a battle for Northern California supremacy, and the first matchup between Steph Curry and De’Aaron Fox since the latter signed with the former’s shoe brand.

Unfortunately, the Warriors are missing a key player. Let’s dive into the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Draymond Green (sprained left ankle)

No surprises here, as Steve Kerr ruled Green out on Thursday. Dray is expected to return for at least one half of Sunday and Monday’s back-to-back (at the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively), so he’ll be back soon. And thankfully he’s the only player on the team’s injury report.

Kings

Out — Trey Lyles (left calf strain)

Lyles played a sizable role in the playoff series last year, averaging 16.8 minutes per game, and giving the Kings a valuable look as a floor-stretching big. That said, the Kings aren’t exactly lacking in size, as they have veteran Alex Len and former Warrior JaVale McGee backing up All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. So size isn’t an issue there.

Questionable — Jalen Slawson (illness)

Slawson, who has yet to make his NBA debut, is a rookie who was taken with the No. 54 pick in June’s draft, after a rare five-year collegiate career at Furman. He’s just the third Furman player to get drafted and, when he makes his NBA debut, will become the fourth player from the school to appear in an NBA game. He’s on a two-way contract.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!