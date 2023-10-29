 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Rockets

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
The Golden State Warriors will begin their first night of a back-to-back in a matchup against the Houston Rockets. The game will be played at 4:00 PM PT in Houston and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State recorded their first win of the season after beating the Sacramento Kings 122-114. Stephen Curry had another vintage performance, going off for 41 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field and seven-made threes. Curry has evidently seen enough beams shoot into the Northern California skies as he has now scored 91 combined points in his last two games at the Golden 1 Center (including a preseason game-winner against the Kings earlier this month).

What to watch for tonight:

Warriors’ power forward Draymond Green is expected to make his season debut on Sunday night. Golden State’s defensive captain was sidelined to start the season due to an ankle injury he suffered during training camp. While Green ramped up his activity in practice over the past week, he is still expected to be on a minutes restriction for tonight’s game as the Warriors ease him back into the rotation.

Also noteworthy, Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga both appear on the Warriors’ injury report with foot soreness.

Green’s integration with the Warriors’ new players will be something to watch in this one. While the defensive fit is not a concern, his role as an offensive playmaker overlaps with what Chris Paul has done for the team during his absence. Having said that, it’s never a bad thing to have multiple, high IQ playmakers on the floor.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

How to watch Regular Season Game #3

Who: Golden State Warriors (1 - 1) at Houston Rockets (0 - 2)

When: Sunday, October 29, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

