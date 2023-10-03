Warriors News:
Chris Paul on Jonathan Kuminga: “We had some great moments in pickup”
"JK can hoop, man." pic.twitter.com/l9ga2SYxFa— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 2, 2023
Warriors’ Chris Paul says role is ‘whatever to help our team win’ | ESPN
“I think anybody who knows me knows I’m all about winning,” Paul said. “Whatever I can do to help our team win. I know Coach and us, we are going to talk about it and see what he likes. We’ve been hooping all summer. I think for the season it’s going to be whatever to help our team win, and I think I’ve at least tried to show or prove that my entire career.”
Last week, Kerr said he plans on using training camp and the preseason to experiment with his starting lineup, noting he has six players deserving of the job.
Whatever Kerr decides — to start Paul and go extremely small, or stick with Kevon Looney, who helped the Warriors boast the best starting five in the league last season — it’s unlikely that this would be the team’s permanent starting group. It’s become signature Golden State to swap out its starters depending on matchups.
Injury updates from Warriors’ media day
Two official injury updates from the Warriors— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2023
-Draymond Green: Left ankle sprain, re-evaluated in two weeks.
-Cory Joseph: Lower back lumbar strain, re-evaluated in two weeks
Draymond healing fast, sees silver lining in sprained ankle | NBC Sports Bay Area
Green sustained a left lateral ankle sprain when coming down on Jonathan Kuminga’s foot while going up for a layup during a recent pickup game at Chase Center. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Warriors announced.
Green will miss at least the Warriors’ first two preseason games, but he isn’t overly concerned about his injury.
“I feel good,” Green said. “I feel like I’m improving fast. I’m a pretty fast healer, so I feel like I’m improving fast and it’s good. Didn’t quite foresee this coming into the season, but everything happens for a reason.”
Draymond Green respects Chris Paul’s competitiveness
“If you’ve ever watched Chris compete he’s kind of an asshole. You may say the same thing about me and that’s ok. He’s also one of the most competitive guys I’ve played against.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 2, 2023
Draymond Green on prior battles w/CP3 and getting to know him now as a teammate. pic.twitter.com/EjfC34zsnB
Klay Thompson ready for the season, spent the summer playing ‘a lot’ of pickup games
“Oh yeah. I’ve been training every day and playing a lot of pickup and just having fun while doing it, I’ll be ready.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 2, 2023
Klay Thompson on being in a better place as training camp begins tomorrow compared to last year added that longer offseason also helps mentally. pic.twitter.com/xmLrJyza0i
NBA News:
More than dozen stars express desire to play for US in Olympics | ESPN
When asked if he has been working behind the scenes, recruiting players to join him in France, James told ESPN: “We’ve been in communication.”
Others expressed the same sentiment: Bam Adebayo has said he’s committed to the team, while DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, Fred VanVleet and Brook Lopez are among those who indicated they would play if asked. Kyrie Irving said the same at Dallas’ media day last week, and Draymond Green previously indicated that he wants another Olympic opportunity.
LA Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard also said they would consider competing for Team USA.
No traction on a James Harden trade as disgruntled star skips 76ers media day
Harden could be subject to a fine for missing media day. The Sixers leave for Colorado later today for several days of training camp at Colorado State University. The Sixers and Clippers have talked recently but there doesn’t appear to be any traction on a trade, sources said. https://t.co/Pt8SjSwjfW— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023
LeBron James’ straightforward answer for not retiring: ‘I got a lot more in the tank to give’ | The Athletic
“I don’t know,” James said in response to a question about whether this could be his final season. “I don’t know.”
When asked to expand on that answer, James replied while shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head.
“No, I can’t, because I don’t know,” James said. “I’m happy right now. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and getting training camp going and getting going. But I don’t know what the end of this road looks like, or at the end of the season. I have no idea.”
San Antonio Spurs give Devin Vassell a five year contract extension
San Antonio Spurs G Devin Vassell has agreed on a five-year, $146 million contract extension, Andrew Morrison, Rich Beda and Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Vassell lands rookie scale extension as part of 2020 Draft class and solidifies himself as a Spurs cornerstone. pic.twitter.com/SUK3Y0ig8T— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023
In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:
Stephen Curry wants to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Curry does have international experience, but he last played nearly a decade ago in the 2014 FIBA World Cup — which was the last time Team USA won the event. There’s no question that this version of Curry, although older and not the same in terms of agility and speed, would wreak havoc in the international style of play. Defenses would be hard pressed to keep track of him at all times, and there’s an argument that there is no one outside of America that can truly keep track of him.
Warriors GM is ‘optimistic’ Kerr will return in 2024-25
Kerr has established his broadcasting bona fides already with his extensive work with TNT, but you never know when the siren song of podcasting will lure another victim. Just ask Myers, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, or even former president Barack Obama.
What could Steve Kerr’s podcast be? We have some pitches.
Kerr Your Enthusiasm: Each week, Coach Kerr welcomes a different actor from Larry David’s acclaimed sitcom, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to discuss basketball, their acting process, and leadership. Listen as Kerr talks to “Krazee-Eyez Killa” actor Chris Williams about being a professional magician. Cringe as Susie Essman curses out Kerr for playing Anderson Varejao in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals! And shake your head in confusion as Kerr tries to get a word in when Richard Lewis discusses his issues with NBA arena restrooms.
Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.
Loading comments...