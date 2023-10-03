 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub: Chris Paul impressed by Jonathan Kuminga’s rising talent

Rounding up all Warriors and NBA related news for Tuesday, October 3rd.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors Media Day Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Warriors News:

Chris Paul on Jonathan Kuminga: “We had some great moments in pickup”

Warriors’ Chris Paul says role is ‘whatever to help our team win’ | ESPN

“I think anybody who knows me knows I’m all about winning,” Paul said. “Whatever I can do to help our team win. I know Coach and us, we are going to talk about it and see what he likes. We’ve been hooping all summer. I think for the season it’s going to be whatever to help our team win, and I think I’ve at least tried to show or prove that my entire career.”

Last week, Kerr said he plans on using training camp and the preseason to experiment with his starting lineup, noting he has six players deserving of the job.

Whatever Kerr decides — to start Paul and go extremely small, or stick with Kevon Looney, who helped the Warriors boast the best starting five in the league last season — it’s unlikely that this would be the team’s permanent starting group. It’s become signature Golden State to swap out its starters depending on matchups.

Injury updates from Warriors’ media day

Draymond healing fast, sees silver lining in sprained ankle | NBC Sports Bay Area

Green sustained a left lateral ankle sprain when coming down on Jonathan Kuminga’s foot while going up for a layup during a recent pickup game at Chase Center. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Warriors announced.

Green will miss at least the Warriors’ first two preseason games, but he isn’t overly concerned about his injury.

“I feel good,” Green said. “I feel like I’m improving fast. I’m a pretty fast healer, so I feel like I’m improving fast and it’s good. Didn’t quite foresee this coming into the season, but everything happens for a reason.”

Draymond Green respects Chris Paul’s competitiveness

Klay Thompson ready for the season, spent the summer playing ‘a lot’ of pickup games

NBA News:

More than dozen stars express desire to play for US in Olympics | ESPN

When asked if he has been working behind the scenes, recruiting players to join him in France, James told ESPN: “We’ve been in communication.”

Others expressed the same sentiment: Bam Adebayo has said he’s committed to the team, while DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, Fred VanVleet and Brook Lopez are among those who indicated they would play if asked. Kyrie Irving said the same at Dallas’ media day last week, and Draymond Green previously indicated that he wants another Olympic opportunity.

LA Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard also said they would consider competing for Team USA.

No traction on a James Harden trade as disgruntled star skips 76ers media day

LeBron James’ straightforward answer for not retiring: ‘I got a lot more in the tank to give’ | The Athletic

“I don’t know,” James said in response to a question about whether this could be his final season. “I don’t know.”

When asked to expand on that answer, James replied while shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head.

“No, I can’t, because I don’t know,” James said. “I’m happy right now. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and getting training camp going and getting going. But I don’t know what the end of this road looks like, or at the end of the season. I have no idea.”

San Antonio Spurs give Devin Vassell a five year contract extension

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Stephen Curry wants to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Curry does have international experience, but he last played nearly a decade ago in the 2014 FIBA World Cup — which was the last time Team USA won the event. There’s no question that this version of Curry, although older and not the same in terms of agility and speed, would wreak havoc in the international style of play. Defenses would be hard pressed to keep track of him at all times, and there’s an argument that there is no one outside of America that can truly keep track of him.

Warriors GM is ‘optimistic’ Kerr will return in 2024-25

Kerr has established his broadcasting bona fides already with his extensive work with TNT, but you never know when the siren song of podcasting will lure another victim. Just ask Myers, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, or even former president Barack Obama.

What could Steve Kerr’s podcast be? We have some pitches.

Kerr Your Enthusiasm: Each week, Coach Kerr welcomes a different actor from Larry David’s acclaimed sitcom, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to discuss basketball, their acting process, and leadership. Listen as Kerr talks to “Krazee-Eyez Killa” actor Chris Williams about being a professional magician. Cringe as Susie Essman curses out Kerr for playing Anderson Varejao in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals! And shake your head in confusion as Kerr tries to get a word in when Richard Lewis discusses his issues with NBA arena restrooms.

