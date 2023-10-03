Warriors News:

“I think anybody who knows me knows I’m all about winning,” Paul said. “Whatever I can do to help our team win. I know Coach and us, we are going to talk about it and see what he likes. We’ve been hooping all summer. I think for the season it’s going to be whatever to help our team win, and I think I’ve at least tried to show or prove that my entire career.” Last week, Kerr said he plans on using training camp and the preseason to experiment with his starting lineup, noting he has six players deserving of the job. Whatever Kerr decides — to start Paul and go extremely small, or stick with Kevon Looney, who helped the Warriors boast the best starting five in the league last season — it’s unlikely that this would be the team’s permanent starting group. It’s become signature Golden State to swap out its starters depending on matchups.

Two official injury updates from the Warriors

-Draymond Green: Left ankle sprain, re-evaluated in two weeks.

-Cory Joseph: Lower back lumbar strain, re-evaluated in two weeks — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2023

Green sustained a left lateral ankle sprain when coming down on Jonathan Kuminga’s foot while going up for a layup during a recent pickup game at Chase Center. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Warriors announced. Green will miss at least the Warriors’ first two preseason games, but he isn’t overly concerned about his injury. “I feel good,” Green said. “I feel like I’m improving fast. I’m a pretty fast healer, so I feel like I’m improving fast and it’s good. Didn’t quite foresee this coming into the season, but everything happens for a reason.”

“If you’ve ever watched Chris compete he’s kind of an asshole. You may say the same thing about me and that’s ok. He’s also one of the most competitive guys I’ve played against.”



Draymond Green on prior battles w/CP3 and getting to know him now as a teammate. pic.twitter.com/EjfC34zsnB — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 2, 2023

“Oh yeah. I’ve been training every day and playing a lot of pickup and just having fun while doing it, I’ll be ready.”



Klay Thompson on being in a better place as training camp begins tomorrow compared to last year added that longer offseason also helps mentally. pic.twitter.com/xmLrJyza0i — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 2, 2023

NBA News:

Harden could be subject to a fine for missing media day. The Sixers leave for Colorado later today for several days of training camp at Colorado State University. The Sixers and Clippers have talked recently but there doesn’t appear to be any traction on a trade, sources said. https://t.co/Pt8SjSwjfW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023

“I don’t know,” James said in response to a question about whether this could be his final season. “I don’t know.” When asked to expand on that answer, James replied while shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head. “No, I can’t, because I don’t know,” James said. “I’m happy right now. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and getting training camp going and getting going. But I don’t know what the end of this road looks like, or at the end of the season. I have no idea.”

San Antonio Spurs G Devin Vassell has agreed on a five-year, $146 million contract extension, Andrew Morrison, Rich Beda and Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Vassell lands rookie scale extension as part of 2020 Draft class and solidifies himself as a Spurs cornerstone. pic.twitter.com/SUK3Y0ig8T — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Curry does have international experience, but he last played nearly a decade ago in the 2014 FIBA World Cup — which was the last time Team USA won the event. There’s no question that this version of Curry, although older and not the same in terms of agility and speed, would wreak havoc in the international style of play. Defenses would be hard pressed to keep track of him at all times, and there’s an argument that there is no one outside of America that can truly keep track of him.

Kerr has established his broadcasting bona fides already with his extensive work with TNT, but you never know when the siren song of podcasting will lure another victim. Just ask Myers, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, or even former president Barack Obama. What could Steve Kerr’s podcast be? We have some pitches. Kerr Your Enthusiasm: Each week, Coach Kerr welcomes a different actor from Larry David’s acclaimed sitcom, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to discuss basketball, their acting process, and leadership. Listen as Kerr talks to “Krazee-Eyez Killa” actor Chris Williams about being a professional magician. Cringe as Susie Essman curses out Kerr for playing Anderson Varejao in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals! And shake your head in confusion as Kerr tries to get a word in when Richard Lewis discusses his issues with NBA arena restrooms.

