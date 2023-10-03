Dario Šarić is happy to be here

In a 2013 interview, Dario Šarić, then 19 years old and a budding Euroleague prodigy, expressed his love for the Golden State Warriors. Ten years later, he finally joined them, during a transitional offseason filled with superstar drama and game-changing moves across the league.

Šarić was all smiles at media day on Monday, noting that the vibe and the energy of the Warriors was unlike any NBA team he’s played for before.

“This is a team who’s won four championships over the past few years. They have one of the greatest players ever, one of the greatest systems ever and one of the greatest coaches ever. For me, [signing] was an easy decision.”

Šarić also noted that even though he didn’t immediately sign with Golden State during 2023 and held out for other deals, he knew it was the place for him.

“It was always in my mind that I wanted to go there and it was the right fit for me,” Šarić said. “High quality guys, high-IQ players.”

Šarić was a standout rising star during his time in Philadelphia, finishing in second place for Rookie of the Year in 2017. Although his stats fell off after being traded to the Timberwolves in 2018, Šarić soon found his place on the Phoenix Suns, spending four seasons with them before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the 2023 trade deadline. During his best season with the Suns in 2019-20, Šarić averaged 10.7 points, 6.2 total rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Šarić quietly requested a trade from the Suns ahead of the 2022-23 season. Hopefully, revitalized by a play-in campaign with the Thunder, Šarić will once again fall into rhythm with the Warriors.

With head coach Steve Kerr announcing a probable preseason starting five of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney, Šarić will probably lead the bench unit at the 4 or 5 depending on how he’s utilized.

“Dario is just a great dude, great teammate,” said Chris Paul, Šarić’s Suns teammate of three and a half seasons.

Steph Curry had similar things to say about The Homie, noting that his basketball IQ is off the charts.

“We were playing pickup the other day and someone threw him the ball, and he did an immediate DHO with me. I didn’t have to say anything,” Curry said. “When you talk to him about how he sees the game, it’s very similar to the way we play.”

“I’m happy to be here,” Šarić said at the end of his media day interview. “Really happy to be here.”