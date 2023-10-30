Warriors News:

An hour after the game, Paul spent several minutes discussing this drastic late-career rotational change with The Athletic. He agreed that the pre-camp meeting in Kerr’s office was crucial, generating the type of open dialogue Paul craves. If a decision is reasoned, shared and discussed, he is comfortable with the choice. “Yes,” Paul said. “Because it’s talking. We’re communicating. We ain’t just coming up to somebody day of and saying: ‘Hey, this is happening.’” It is clear that this Warriors team, laced with veterans, is communicating often and well early in the Paul era. That’s a leadership quality that has always been considered among Kerr and Curry’s best and it’s something that clearly vibes with Paul.

“How I see the challenge is for the other team,” Green said. “They’ll have players on the floor that have to think the game of basketball with us. Good luck. That’s how I see the challenge. You put Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a room and you get Microsoft. That’s how I see it.” One answer, especially in the Warriors’ smaller lineups, will be Green as the screener in a high pick-and-roll with Paul, spreading Curry and Thompson as the shooters and Andrew Wiggins (or Kuminga) in the dunker spot. “(Have to figure) out what he likes in the pick-and-roll,” Green said. “That’s what I try to do. Different guys like different screening angles. He may want a hand off. He may want a pitch-back. He may want a step up. But, like I said, I think we are two of the smartest guys in the league. When you can put two of the smartest guys in the league on the floor on the same team with the weapons we have around us, I like the odds.”

“I’m figuring it out,” Paul said of his role. “It’s something that new. It’s whatever I’ve got to do to help our team win. If that means that, if that means not finishing some games or whatnot.” CP3’s dual assignments were to reduce the team’s turnovers and solve the non-Steph minutes. Three games in, Paul is nailing both. Until this season, Kerr has been content to play the Curry-Green-Thompson core 35-37 minutes per game. He hopes to have enough bench support to drop all three into the low 30s, ideally no more than 32.

“James was here,” Nurse said ahead of Sunday night’s 126-98 win at Wells Fargo Center. “He was here for the film session and walkthrough. The report on him is he had some good conditioning days, still in the ramp-up process, looking to have him back in practice on Tuesday. That’s about where we are with that.”

Fox, who had 13 points in the fourth quarter, wasn’t supposed to stay in the game, but Brown looked over, and Fox was on the floor. “So, I started calling him, and he’s ignoring me,” Brown said. Brown let Fox play, but soon it was clear pain and mobility issues would prevent him from finishing the game. “He felt he could go, so he stayed on the floor, and then when I felt he really couldn’t go, we took him out,” Brown said.

But six months ago there was a piece written for Fan Sided’s Pistons coverage entitled, “Detroit Pistons: Why the Wiseman trade looks even dumber now” And apparently, that’s ringing true into this season. Jalen Duren has been balling, averaging 33 minutes per game, 18 PPG, 15.3 REB, on 80% shooting from the field. DAMN! And then behind him is the aforementioned Bagley at 14.7 minutes per game.

A set out of 5-out “Delay” action in which Kevon Looney is the initiator up top with action happening on both sides sets Paul up to be the final assist man. Peep at Andrew Wiggins setting the pindown for Paul, who then gets the handoff from Looney. Wiggins then receives a cross-screen for Curry — off the ball and using his pull to set the screen — for him to get deep position underneath the rim. Paul makes the pass on time, on target, and with just enough oomph to get the ball to Wiggins’ pocket — a trademark skill of the “Point God.” In Draymond Green’s absence, Paul has been the ultimate substitute as the Warriors’ main distributor because of that skill. He quickly deduces the openings created by those who generate them — such as Curry, who is arguably the ultimate advantage generator in the league.

