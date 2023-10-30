 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Pelicans

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will finish their first back-to-back of the season with Monday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will be played at 5:00 PM PT in New Orleans and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State won their second game in a row after beating the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, 106-95. As Warriors’ power forward Draymond Green returned to the starting lineup, point guard Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year NBA career. While many believed this would be a point of contention for the Dubs this season, everything being said by the team’s players and coaches signals that they are comfortable with the decision.

The impact of Paul coming off the bench is huge for the Warriors. Last season, Golden State got demolished anytime Curry was not on the floor. In yesterday’s game, however, not only did the Warriors survive the non-Curry minutes, the bench unit of Paul, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric thrived and built on the lead set by the starters.

Having said that, the star of the night — as it is on most nights – was Stephen Curry. After a slow start to begin the game, Curry went off in the fourth quarter. He hit four straight threes in the game’s final period, including this ridiculous dagger on renowned Warriors’ villain, Dillon Brooks.

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors expect to have their full assortment of players ready for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. The play of the bench last night allowed head coach Steve Kerr to give the starters a longer rest, especially critical considering tonight’s back-to-back.

Golden State will have their hands full dealing with New Orleans’ massive frontline. Pelicans starters Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas make a deadly trio of size, strength, and length that could pose issues for this smaller Warriors team. The Dubs would be smart to utilize their quickness in this one, forcing Williamson and Valanciunas to defend through screens to take advantage of them on offense.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

How to watch Regular Season Game #4

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 1) at New Orleans Pelicans (2 - 0)

When: Monday, October 30, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

