How to watch Warriors at Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors will finish their first back-to-back of the season with Monday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will be played at 5:00 PM PT in New Orleans and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State won their second game in a row after beating the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, 106-95. As Warriors’ power forward Draymond Green returned to the starting lineup, point guard Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year NBA career. While many believed this would be a point of contention for the Dubs this season, everything being said by the team’s players and coaches signals that they are comfortable with the decision.

CP3 thought coming off the bench for the first time was "different," but was happy to give the Warriors what they needed pic.twitter.com/NcF6qd7oby — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

"It's massive the way Chris has embraced everything."



Steve Kerr loves the selflessness he's seen from Chris Paul who came off the bench for the first time in his career tonight pic.twitter.com/XEtyG3U5Tj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

The impact of Paul coming off the bench is huge for the Warriors. Last season, Golden State got demolished anytime Curry was not on the floor. In yesterday’s game, however, not only did the Warriors survive the non-Curry minutes, the bench unit of Paul, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric thrived and built on the lead set by the starters.

Warriors trailed 18-15 when Curry went to the bench with 4:10 left in Q1.

Warriors lead 34-24, and Steph still a spectator — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 29, 2023

Having said that, the star of the night — as it is on most nights – was Stephen Curry. After a slow start to begin the game, Curry went off in the fourth quarter. He hit four straight threes in the game’s final period, including this ridiculous dagger on renowned Warriors’ villain, Dillon Brooks.

OH MY GOODNESS!



STEPHEN CURRY GETS SAUCY FOR A BIG TIME 3⃣!



HOU/GSW: https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs pic.twitter.com/X57Tw6xHuB — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors expect to have their full assortment of players ready for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. The play of the bench last night allowed head coach Steve Kerr to give the starters a longer rest, especially critical considering tonight’s back-to-back.

Steve Kerr said the Warriors will use that same traditional starting lineup — Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney — tomorrow in New Orleans. Chris Paul off the bench. Full soundbite on the dynamics. pic.twitter.com/szZgEYkNcG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2023

Golden State will have their hands full dealing with New Orleans’ massive frontline. Pelicans starters Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas make a deadly trio of size, strength, and length that could pose issues for this smaller Warriors team. The Dubs would be smart to utilize their quickness in this one, forcing Williamson and Valanciunas to defend through screens to take advantage of them on offense.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

How to watch Regular Season Game #4

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 1) at New Orleans Pelicans (2 - 0)

When: Monday, October 30, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)