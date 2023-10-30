Warriors vs. Pelicans injury report: Kuminga and Klay questionable

A year after being a truly horrendous road team, the Golden State Warriors are looking to sweep their first road trip of the season, as they head to the land of beignets and gumbo to face the New Orleans Pelicans.

It won’t be easy. The Pelicans were one of the best teams in the NBA last year when they were healthy, and their stars are healthy for this one. The Dubs, on the other hand, have some notable names on the injury report as they play their second road game in as many nights.

Let’s jump into the full injury report.

Warriors

Questionable — Klay Thompson (right knee soreness)

Klay has made it very clear that he intends to play back-to-backs this season, a year after he didn’t play both ends of a back-to-back until February as the Warriors were very careful with him. It looks like he’s fully unrestricted this season, but some soreness has popped up in his knee that could sideline him. That would be a big loss for the Warriors: after a poor shooting opener, Thompson has shot 14-24 in his last two games, including 7-for-14 from three-point range.

Questionable — Jonathan Kuminga (left knee contusion)

Kuminga has been one of the top stories for the Warriors in this young season, with a phenomenal preseason and a super solid start to the year. It remains to be seen just how big his third-year leap will be, but a year after often finding himself a healthy scratch, Kuminga is a very clear part of the rotation. Hopefully his contusion is minor.

Probable — Draymond Green (left ankle sprain)

I’ll be honest, I never expected Green to play in both Houston and New Orleans. But after returning on Sunday, he looks primed to play again on Monday. Green missed all of training camp with an ankle sprain, so it’s a testament to his conditioning that he might be able to jump back into the starting lineup for a road back-to-back.

Pelicans

Out — Jose Alvarado (right ankle sprain)

It’s not entirely clear what Alvarado’s role will be on this Pelicans team when healthy. All I know is that there are very few players in the NBA who can pick a pocket like the man they call Grand Theft Alvarado.

Out — Trey Murphy III (left knee partial meniscectomy)

Murphy’s absence will be felt by NOLA. The 2021 first-round pick had a breakout second season last year, and moved into the Pelicans’ starting lineup. Thankfully, despite needing surgery, his knee injury is only expected to sideline him until mid-late November.

Out — Naji Marshall (right knee contusion)

Marshall also had something of a breakout season last year and, like Murphy, is a reminder as to just how many tally, rangy, and athletic wings this Pelicans team has. Unfortunately he’s yet to appear in a game this season, his fourth in the NBA.