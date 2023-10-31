Warriors pick up options on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

I know there’s been plenty of talk in Dub Nation about the ones who got away (or were traded), and I myself can’t help but scan through box scores to check out how guys like James Wiseman and Jordan Poole are doing. Those two are forever linked to the Dubs as draft picks who became champions, and they represented the future possibilities of the post-Kevin Durant rebuild.

As we’ve covered in this space, Wiseman isn’t getting playing time in Detroit through the first four games of this season, and Poole currently is making the rounds for a lowlight that has a lotta people scratching their heads.

James Wiseman has received 4 straight “DNP - Coach’s Decision” to start the season…



Is he officially a bust? pic.twitter.com/ry9mJkcgC9 — Guru (@DrGuru_) October 31, 2023

Porzinģis was just waiting to block Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/MYuufZTrTt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2023

But the season is young and so are their careers. I’m sure they will find ways to contribute to winning basketball outside of the Bay in no time!

Speaking of young careers, the Warriors seem pretty happy with two other draft picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. These two third-year players are stepping into major rotational minutes with the new look Warriors, and being rewarded for their hard work with the Dubs picking up their fourth-year options.

Warriors exercise options on Kuminga and Moody: pic.twitter.com/jCVLGjXPyt — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2023

I love how hard these guys compete; every time they step on the floor it’s clear they’re looking to make an impact on the game like a lottery pick absolutely should. As they grow in their powers, that makes life easier for their OG’s like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul to keep from overextending themselves.