Steve Kerr is excited with the early returns on the Dubs' revamped bench unit

“I don’t know what his numbers are, but he’s white-hot,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters in New Orleans. “It’s amazing watching him. He looks better than ever. At 35.” Curry’s numbers through the first four games of his 15th NBA season are mind-blowing: 33.5 points per game, shooting 55.8 percent from the field, including 47.1 percent beyond the arc. He’s averaging more than one point per minute on dazzling efficiency, with an effective field goal percentage of 71.4. His 24 3-pointers through the first four games of the season are an NBA record.

Jackson-Davis recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in 20 minutes of action, providing the Warriors with a much-needed spark off the bench at the center position. Following Golden State’s win, the rookie joined “Warriors Postgame Live” and shared the most important lesson he has learned so far during his time in the NBA. “Just always being ready,” Jackson-Davis said. “Those guys instill a lot of confidence in me, and they expect me to go out and perform when your name is called. I found out I was playing kind of this morning, and so you’ve always got to be ready.”

Warriors’ veterans use ‘Baby T’ as Trayce Jackson-Davis’ nickname, but told him it’d go back to Trayce after his first double-double. He had 13 and 10 tonight. Draymond to him postgame: “Baby T who?”



Bad news: Statistician took away a rebound. Officially has nine. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2023

The plan is to continue with Paul starting bench in the near future, coach Steve Kerr said after Sunday’s game. It’s also the Warriors’ plan to play their veterans for a majority of their back-to-backs going forward, breaking away from last season’s trend of letting their older players sit out for one half of it to rest. Golden State has a league-leading 15 back-to-backs this year, including an upcoming one in Cleveland and Detroit.

The Clippers and 76ers began talking again on a trade over the weekend as it became increasingly untenable for Harden to be incorporated back into the Sixers’ lineup, sources said. The Sixers had wanted to get two first-round picks out of a Harden trade, and believe that those assets — coupled with the second-round picks and a pick swap — give them a chance to pursue another high-level guard in a trade to partner with MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey this season. As for the Clippers, they keep versatile fifth-year guard Terance Mann, who has been sidelined by a sprained left ankle.

Kings All-Star De’Aaron Fox has avoided significant injury, but has sustained a moderate sprain of his right ankle and he is likely to miss some time, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Fox played through the sprain down stretch of 37 points and victory over Lakers on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2023

Giannis Hulketokounmpo after last night's game: "Once you're up 20, you've got to put them away. You've got to put them away. We weren't able to do that tonight. Hopefully we can learn from this." pic.twitter.com/OH1Jq6zvNs — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) October 31, 2023

Brandin Podziemski Podziemski made his NBA debut and ... umm ... uhh ... he was awesome? He not only jumped over Joseph on the depth chart, but was trusted heavily by Kerr with Kuminga and Thompson not available. Podz got onto the court in the first quarter, and played heavy minutes, while looking incredibly comfortable. The rebounding is pretty clearly A Thing, and not just a funny story. That dude has an amazing eye for the ball, athleticism that goes into hyperdrive when the shot goes, and a fearlessness when mixing it up in the paint. And don’t let the two assists to two turnovers fool you: he took really good care of the ball, made smart decisions, and set up teammates. He also has shown an ability to beat his man off the dribble and get into the paint, which was a serious pre-draft concern that’s already been alleviated.

Paul is arguably the last of a dying breed. When you think of what the term “floor general” means, he is the personification of that definition: someone who monopolizes the decision making on the floor, directs his teammates to the spots where they need to be at, and — on a psychological level — calms them down while simultaneously dishing out mental torture to their opponents. Curry also dishes out his share of mental torture — but in a different, more frantic way. His backbreaking distance shots — and the threat of him making those shots — puts defenses into a frenzied panic. His fast-paced style of moving around with and without the ball warps the geometry of the floor in ways that were never seen before he evolved into his all-time-great form. While he can also monopolize the ball and distribute as a traditional floor general, he arguably does more damage as a whizzing magnetic pinball drawing one or more defenders to him and opening up attacking lanes for his teammates.

