The night Stephen Curry set the Halloween scoring record on the Pelicans

Ah yes, nothing like relaxing after watching Stephen Curry light up the New Orleans Pelicans. And Halloween season is upon us, the time of year where children and adults alike dress in their scariest costumes and exchange sweet candies. It’s also the best time to tell scary stories that curdle the blood and haunt the dreams; horrifying tales of unbelievable terror.

Let’s not forget it was the Pelicans and Anthony Davis who lived through one of moments October 31st, 2015, when he became a helpless victim of the “Halloween Killer”, Stephen Curry.

Curry went into New Orleans that night with a taste for souls, fresh off of his first MVP and championship. That night he went berserk, ripping off 53 points on 17-of-27 shooting from the field, drilling 8-of-14 from beyond the arc, and going a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe. He also tallied 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals with only 2 turnovers.

To this day, those 53 points are the highest points scored by any person on Halloween in the history of the NBA.

NBA.com was blown away:

Just four days after he torched the Pelicans with 24 of his 40 points in the first quarter on Opening Night, Curry topped that output with a scintillating streak that spoiled the winless Pelicans’ home opener. With the Warriors playing on the back end of a back-to-back and not being their sharpest, the All-Star guard took the game into his own hands with a little more than nine minutes left in the third period.

Bleacher Report was in awe:

While New Orleans scored 26 points as a team in the third, Curry scored 28 by himself. According to Elias Sports Bureau (via GSWStats), Curry’s 28 third-quarter points were the most by a player in a quarter since teammate Klay Thompson dropped 37 on the Sacramento Kings last season.

The Mercury News even mentioned Curry fiendishly tormenting a former member of his coaching staff:

Curry got fancy, making a behind-the-back dribble in transition for a layup. He became audacious when he heard Pelicans assistant coach Darren Erman yell out defensive orders. “I shot it and made it, and I yelled that terminology back to him,” Curry said, adding he was having fun with Erman, a former Warriors assistant.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss had this eloquent prose for ESPN in a piece entitled “Is This Stephen Curry’s League?”:

Saturday night was yet another example of Curry’s dominance over larger defenders. Billboard-sized Anthony Davis bats the ball away from Curry at the arc, causing Curry to retreat a few paces. Victory for the imposing, long defender? Nope. Curry casually roped a 31-foot 3-pointer in the way a man yawns. His “aw shucks” summary of the shot: “That was a dumb shot that went in.” All told, Curry drained four 3-pointers over Davis’ outstretched, flying limbs. The supposedly feeble is making everyone’s efforts look futile.

That Halloween, Davis and his Pelicans looked like hapless coeds trapped on a campsite deep in the forest on a cold, foggy night, while Curry sinisterly hunted him from the darkness, his shooting hand already soaked in blood.

It serves as a reminder of Curry’s true capabilities, a terrifying sight for all those who oppose the Dubs. Good night New Orleans!