Preview: Warriors look for 1st home win as they take on Kings in Chase

The Golden State Warriors are finally coming back home after three straight games on the road. The Dubs lost their first home game against division rival Phoenix Suns, but they’ll have a chance to get their first home victory of the season against another division foe, the Sacramento Kings.

The Kangz are 2-1 right now, sandwiching wins over the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers around a painful home loss to the Warriors where Curry exploded for for 41 points and a signature Night Night celebration to put the Kings to bed.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

When: November 1st, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California

Radio: 95.7 The Game

Klay Thompson and Dario Saric are probable vs Kings tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga remains questionable. Knee contusion. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2023

The last time these two teams squared off, the Warriors put an entire arena of Sacramentonians into sleep mode thanks to Curry’s 41 points.

Which is pretty interesting because Curry had just told the Kings to shut off that bright beam and get some shut eye back in the preseason with a disgusting game winner over De’Aaron Fox.

And that’s after Curry and the gang had already tucked them in with extreme prejudice in Game 7 of last year’s riveting first round playoff matchup.

Maybe that’s what had Sacramento’s reigning Coach of the Year and beloved former Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown losing his mind during practice recently.

Watch this clip of Mike Brown if you haven’t already. There’s a reason why every player on the Sacramento Kings respects him. pic.twitter.com/s1wEkJkzvc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 31, 2023

I’m presuming Coach Brown was probably talking about something X’s and O’s related, or maybe about giving maximum effort. Or maybe he was asking them in his best Kevin Hart impression IF THEY WANNA GO NIGHT NIGHT?!