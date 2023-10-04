Yes, Steph Curry and Chris Paul can still dunk

There’s no hiding the fact that the Golden State Warriors are neither the largest nor the youngest team in the NBA. They’re not even close to it. That is highlighted by the fact that the face of their franchise, Steph Curry, is a 35 year old who is listed at 6-foot-2. And their big offseason move was to trade for Chris Paul, a 38 year old listed at 6-foot-0.

In a sport associated with the tallest trees, the Warriors have built a world-beater relying largely on shrubberies and hedges.

But just because Curry and Paul are on the short side of the NBA spectrum doesn’t mean they play entirely below the rim. And they made that abundantly clear at the start of training camp, when the duo of future Hall-of-Famers showed off their hops by throwing down some convincing dunks.

Paul’s was impressively athletic, as he threw down the running dunk with ease, tucking his feet back for style points and cocking the ball back a bit.

Chris Paul is feeling bouncy today. pic.twitter.com/tJDu9s8b9c — C.J. Holmes (@CjHolmes22) October 4, 2023

But Curry’s was even more fun, as it came on an alley-oop from Paul.

CP3 alley-oop to Steph pic.twitter.com/eoEPboQ2z2 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 4, 2023

Now if that doesn’t put a smile on your face, I don’t know what will!

As fun as those clips are — and as much as they answer the “Can they still dunk?” question that some might have — don’t expect to see much dunking in games from those two. Curry’s never been much of an in-game dunker, with his biggest rim-rocking highlight coming in the All-Star Game.

Paul, however, has had a few nice in-game dunks, most notably when he threw it down on Dwight Howard early in his career.

Dunks: always fun.