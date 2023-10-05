Joe Lacob guarantees a WNBA championship in the next 5 years

You don’t need to have been a Golden State Warriors fan for very long to know that owner Joe Lacob is a man who is lacking in neither confidence nor bold proclamations. So it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that he promised some lofty achievements on Thursday, when it was officially announced that a WNBA expansion team under the Warriors leadership would be joining the league in 2025.

Operating with his signature brand of billionaire confidence, Lacob proudly guaranteed that the as-yet-unnamed franchise will win a WNBA championship within its first five seasons.

Joe Lacob already is predicting a WNBA championship pic.twitter.com/V8zlW3kDaT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 5, 2023

An expansion team winning a title so quickly is certainly an ambitious task, and it’s made no easier by the fact that the WNBA has quickly entered a superteam era. The two teams getting prepared to duke it out in the WNBA Finals (which begin Sunday) are the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, the clear-cut top teams in the league since long before the season started.

Still, the Bay Area’s team will have some things working in its favor. Rising to the top is more doable in a small league, which the WNBA is — assuming a second expansion team is added for 2025, there will be 14 franchises. And the team will have a good shot at landing a star out of the gates, as the 2025 WNBA Draft will potentially have stars such as Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink (whose godmother is Sonya Curry, and whose dad is Steph Curry’s godfather), and so many others.

not sure this app will survive the drama of a wnba expansion draft in the same year as a possible clark, bueckers, reese, brink, fudd, edwards, miles, van lith etc regular draft lol — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) October 5, 2023

Lacob’s bold predictions have come to fruition in the past. Let’s hope that’s the case this time, too.

It would also be fun if the Bay Area’s WNBA and NBA teams could win a championship in the same season, which has only happened twice, when the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Sparks were repeat champions in 2001 and 2002.