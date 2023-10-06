Preview: Warriors face Lakers in Chase Center to kick off preseason

The Golden State Warriors championship reign ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the second round of the Western Conference playoffs last spring. While the Lakers were ultimately unceremoniously dispatched by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

And now it’s time for the ultimate vengeance: beating the Lakers...IN A PRESEASON OPENER!

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

October 7th, 2023 | 5:30 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV, Spectrum Sportsnet | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Lakers will be without two players who haunted the Warriors during the postseason in LeBron James and Austin Reaves as they are both out for Saturday evening’s contest.

In addition to LeBron James, the #Lakers will also be without Austin Reaves in the preseason opener against the Warriors.https://t.co/gJRw9tqsRj pic.twitter.com/WYaqZ0At6y — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 6, 2023

But the Warriors have decided to unleash their full onslaught of players. Some you may know already from dominating for the Golden Empire before. The Splash Bros Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the defensive menace Draymond Green, Andrew “Maple Jordan” Wiggins, and Kevon Looney the greatest rebounder alive.

There’s also young players looking to make their mark in the Warriors organization, like former lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

"Every player in uniform will be out on the floor."



Kerr explains the plan for tomorrow's preseason game against the Lakers pic.twitter.com/SAyXFPy3wZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2023

And there’s new faces like Dario Saric the stretch big, Rudy Gay the long-time Warriors fever dream come true, and Chris Paul aka CP3 DA BEAST.

Can’t believe I’m typing that Paul is now a member of the Warriors; has there ever been a more decorated point guard duo in NBA history besides Curry and Paul?

A win versus the Lakers surely won’t wipe the taste of that disappointing exit of Dub Nation’s mouth, but it’s always good to see the Dubs having success in any form against a franchise as storied as the Purple-and-Gold. And it’ll be fun to see the familiar Dub Nation favs mixed in with the new weapons Golden State acquired in the offseason.

The dress rehearsal for the regular season is amongst us folks, let’s get it crackin’ in Chase Center!