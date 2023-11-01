Warriors News:

This is not as hot as Steph Curry has felt to open a season



“No. 2016.”



He went 40, 25, 53, 30 points in first four games that season. https://t.co/HUExYLAbW2 pic.twitter.com/3armEJ20Qq — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2023

5. Golden State Warriors 2023-24 record: 3-1 Previous ranking: 6 Next games: vs. SAC (Nov. 1), @ OKC (Nov. 3), @ CLE (Nov. 5), @ DET (Nov. 6) It’s a small sample size, but it looks like the Chris Paul era in Golden State is working — like, really working. A season ago, the Warriors could barely survive the non-Stephen Curry minutes. But with Paul coming off of the bench as a sixth man, Golden State is thriving in them. Fully healthy, the depth on this team is exactly what a title contender looks like. And with Curry off to his hottest start since the season he won his unanimous MVP in 2016, the Warriors are looking scary. — Kendra Andrews

Warriors exercise options on Kuminga and Moody: pic.twitter.com/jCVLGjXPyt — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2023

Jackson-Davis was originally credited with a 10th rebound in the closing minutes. The bench erupted, and there was a specific reason for it. The Warriors’ veterans have given Jackson-Davis the nickname “Baby T.” He doesn’t necessarily love it, so they’ve told him he could lose the nickname and go back to Trayce after his first double-double. That 10th rebound led to a celebration. Draymond Green started yelling, “Baby T who?” in the aftermath. But the official scorer switched one of Jackson-Davis’ rebounds to Jerome Robinson, deeming it a controlled tap after a postgame review, dropping the total to nine. When informed postgame, the locker room was shocked at the turn of events, keeping the nickname alive. “Yes!!,” Thompson said. “Baby T!!”

Klay Thompson and Dario Saric are probable vs Kings tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga remains questionable. Knee contusion. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2023

"Nothing was scarier than JP this week."



Jordan Poole wins the Halloween edition of #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/YAIxbeza0h — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) November 1, 2023

NBA News:

Durant, who finished with 26 points, called Wembanyama a “unique player.” “He is going to be a force in this league for a long time,” Durant said. “Once he continues to get experience under his belt, he is going to get even better.” Wembanyama had 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for San Antonio. He said Durant is “special” as a player and that there is still a lot he can take from him. “I learned that I’m far from mastering the game as much as him, because I tried to do some stuff like him but I think I’m not maybe patient enough,” Wembanyama said. “I think I want to go too fast, but he goes to his own pace and goes to his spots. I think I have to, not copy that, but get inspired by that.”

Beal was getting up shots and showed some explosiveness in grabbing the rim with two hands during media viewing after Tuesday’s shootaround, but he appears further away from a return than Booker. Source have informed The Republic that Beal’s back is a concern and there’s no timetable set for his return. Beal hasn’t been right for weeks as he didn’t play in an Oct. 12 preseason game at Portland due to his back. He got in a pregame workout, but wound up not playing. Now the Suns have said both Beal and Booker are “chomping at the bit” to play, but they haven’t given a definite return for either player.

Harden and Russ reunited in LA



(via @joeylinn_) pic.twitter.com/oKekY2UN70 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

I’m not yet ready to say that the Warriors would be a better team with Moody or Kuminga in the starting lineup — we need another month or two of them sustaining this growth, and Wiggins continuing to struggle. But the trend lines are pointing in stark enough opposition that it’s fair to wonder if, by the time the offseason rolls around, Moody and/or Kuminga might have surpassed Wiggins on the Dubs’ depth chart. Keep your eye on those closing lineups, folks.

The most important thing we have to get out of the way in today’s DarioWatch is his impressive 7 rebounds in Sunday’s game versus the Rockets and 10 rebounds in Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Many fans joke about Dario’s matchups versus Pelicans big man Zion Williamson, but the thing is, he can actually do it — across five games played against Williamson, Šarić has averaged 5.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. Last night, the Homie logged 4 offensive rebounds, showing his ability to keep the bench mob on their feet against star-caliber big men.

