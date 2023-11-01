How to watch Warriors vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors return from their three-game road trip to play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The game will tip-off at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State capped off their road trip with a 130-102 blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Stephen Curry led the way with a hyper-efficient 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. It was his second 40-point game in less than a week as he continues one of the hottest starts to a season of his career.

Steph Curry's scorching four-game start



* 27 points in 31 minutes, 8/20 FG, four 3s

* 41 points in 35 minutes, 14/19 FG, seven 3s

* 24 points in 31 minutes, 6/16 FG, six 3s

* 42 points in 30 minutes, 15/22 FG, seven 3s



He's averaging 33.5 points on 56-47-92 splits — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2023

The bench unit for the Warriors – led by Chris Paul — has been especially lethal to begin the season. Paul is a team-high +46 in Plus/Minus through the first four games and continues to elevate every player who shares the floor with him.

GP2 explains how CP3 is already paying huge dividends for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/5gslPcrm6i — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

After missing Monday’s game against the Pelicans, Warriors’ shooting guard Klay Thompson is expected to return to the starting lineup against the Kings. Third-year forward, Jonathan Kuminga, however, remains questionable with a knee contusion.

Klay Thompson and Dario Saric are probable vs Kings tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga remains questionable. Knee contusion. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2023

For Sacramento, their All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox is likely to miss tonight’s game due to an ankle sprain suffered last Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kings All-Star De’Aaron Fox has avoided significant injury, but has sustained a moderate sprain of his right ankle and he is likely to miss some time, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Fox played through the sprain down stretch of 37 points and victory over Lakers on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2023

Fox’s absence will loom large in this one. During last Friday’s matchup between these two teams, he was the Kings’ main source of offense – leading the team with 39 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Without Fox in the lineup, the Warriors can focus their attention on stopping Kings center Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento’s big man is adept at playmaking from the center position and will be looking to get perimeter scoring threats, Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter, open shots throughout the night.

Look for rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis to get more run in this one. Head coach Steve Kerr extended his playing time on Monday and he rewarded his coach’s trust with a near double-double. The rookie showed good defensive instincts as well an ability to be a lob threat in the pick-and-roll. Due to Sabonis’ lack of size and the Kings ranking fourth in the NBA in pace, Jackson-Davis could be a nice small ball center option for the Warriors to utilize in this one.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

How to watch Regular Season Game #5

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 1) at Sacramento Kings (2 - 1)

When: Wednesday, November 1st, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)