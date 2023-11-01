Warriors vs. Kings injury report: De’Aaron Fox out, Jonathan Kuminga questionable

It’s probably safe to say that the Sacramento Kings are ready to not see the Golden State Warriors again for a while. The teams met on the penultimate game of the regular season in 2022-23, and then Sacramento played all seven of their playoff games against the Dubs. They played twice during the preseason and now they face off tonight, already the second meeting between these teams in a season that’s only nine days old.

It was something of a statement win when the Warriors beat the Kings on Friday night, controlling the action on the road even though they were playing without Draymond Green. Now Sacramento will try and return the favor by stealing a game at Chase Center even though they’re playing without their best player, De’Aaron Fox.

Here’s the complete injury report.

Warriors

Questionable — Jonathan Kuminga (left knee contusion)

Prior to sustaining a contusion during Sunday’s win over the Houston Rockets, it had been a dream start to the season for Kuminga, who had his fourth-year option picked up earlier this week. Steve Kerr praised his offseason work, he looked like a superstar in the preseason, and through three games it was abundantly clear that he was going to be a core part of the team’s rotation, even when everyone is healthy. Unfortunately, he might be a part of that “when healthy” caveat, as he missed Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and is now questionable.

Probable — Klay Thompson (right knee soreness)

Like Kuminga, Klay was held out of Monday’s win, though it didn’t impact the scoreboard much, as the Dubs cruised to a 28-point road victory. After an inefficient opener, Klay has been red hot in his last two games, shooting 7-for-12 on both Friday and Sunday, while making 50% of his threes in each game. Hopefully he can get back out there tonight and keep the rhythm going.

Probable — Dario Šarić (right hip contusion)

Another contusion! No fun! Despite his jump shot not yet falling, Šarć has become a vital member of the Warriors dynamic second unit, and made his presence felt on Monday when he grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to help minimize Zion Williamson’s impact. The bench will get significantly worse if he can’t play, though the added benefit is that it means more minutes for Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Kings

Out — De’Aaron Fox (right ankle sprain)

Fox’s absence certainly increases the Warriors chances of victory, but it’s bad news for basketball fans. Fox vs. Steph Curry has become one of the best battles in the league, and the Kings speedster almost single-handedly willed Sacramento to victory when the teams clashed on Friday. Thankfully, Fox avoided a serious injury, and is expected to return to action soon.

Out — Trey Lyles (left calf strain)

Lyles played a sizable role when the Warriors and Kings met in the playoffs in the spring, but he’s yet to appear in a game this season due to a calf strain. Sacramento has plenty of center depth, though, with a pretty clearly established rotation of All-Star Domantas Sabonis starting and former Warrior JaVale McGee backing him up. They also have Alex Len should they need a third center, though he’s only played two minutes this season.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!