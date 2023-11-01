Klay Thompson and Dario Šarić to play vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors are getting some reinforcements as they look for their first home win of the season tonight, when they host the Sacramento Kings. After missing Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans due to knee soreness, and being on the injury report for Wednesday’s game, Klay Thompson will return to action to face the Kings.

Thompson was listed as “probable,” and the other player with that designation — Dario Šarić — has also been cleared to play. Šarić suffered a hip contusion during Monday’s game.

The presence of Thompson and Šarić is certainly important for the Dubs, as both players have been off to strong starts to the season. Klay has had a hot hand in his last two games, including on Friday against these same Kings, when he shot 7-for-12 from the field. And Šarić has been a critical part of the team’s elite bench unit, making smart plays, grabbing rebounds, and spacing the floor. Against a rangy Sacramento team that puts up a ton of points, both players will be vital to the team’s success.

Golden State is hoping for more reinforcements. Third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who missed Monday’s game with a knee contusion, is a game-time decision according to coach Steve Kerr. Kuminga was listed as “questionable” on the injury report, and he’ll go through pre-game warmups to see how he feels.

Klay Thompson and Dario Saric will play tonight, Steve Kerr says



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee contusion) will goes through his warmup and see how he feels — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 2, 2023

Kuminga’s athleticism and defense could be huge in this game, but the Kings won’t have any sympathy if he can’t play. Sacramento has it even harder, as their star point guard, De’Aaron Fox, is sidelined by a sprained ankle.

Warriors vs. Kings tips off at 7:00 p.m. PT at the Chase Center.