Steph had to stop himself from comparing the Warriors' road record this season to last season

Gordon, falling backward near the Warriors’ bench, passed the intercepted ball to Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who immediately was fouled by Wiggins, resulting in two free-throw attempts at the other end of the floor. However, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report released Thursday afternoon, the league determined that the refs missed a crucial call in that sequence and Gordon actually stepped out of bounds after intercepting Wiggins’ pass. NBA’s comment: “Gordon (DEN) pivots off of his foot and steps out of bounds while still in possession of the ball.”

The blip of player backlash was viewed as an encouraging signal to many who help operate and coach the Warriors. These are veterans voicing their stamp of approval and belief in the rookies. That type of noise wasn’t necessarily emanating during G League assignments the past few years. Steve Kerr quipped that vets love rookies on road trips because they can force them to do things, which holds some truth. Not many have ever run an errand or grabbed Stephen Curry some popcorn with as much enthusiasm as the eager Podziemski, who sparks conversation with anyone in his vicinity. Jackson-Davis is a little more reserved but mature and sharp. He’s already 23. The personalities have meshed.

Warriors assign Trayce Jackson-Davis & Brandin Podziemski to Santa Cruz. Both players are expected to play in Santa Cruz's season opener tomorrow night when the Warriors host the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena (7 p.m. PDT tipoff).

Jackson-Davis, 23, is averaging 9.2 minutes, 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in his first six games. His teammates see an NBA-ready rookie improving in each game. When asked about Jackson-Davis’ performance against him, Jokić said he can see a lot of the same things. “He doesn’t look like a rookie,” Jokić said. The Warriors “put him in a system and he accepted the system. It didn’t feel like he was a rookie, except maybe in some situations.”

With this bucket, Kevon Looney has reached 1,000 career made regular-season field goals

The Bucks were without their first-year head coach for much of the second half as Adrian Griffin was ejected with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter. He was the recipient of a double technical foul immediately following Antetokounmpo’s dunk in traffic. A night earlier, after Antetokounmpo was ejected in a 120-118 win over Detroit, Griffin had promised to be more vocal with officials regarding hits on his superstar. “I thought Giannis was getting hit quite a bit and voiced my opinion,” Griffin said. “Next time I’ll be a little more delicate. He’s such a great human being and doesn’t complain, has such respect for the referees. It is my responsibility to make sure he’s protected.”

Adam Silver has some thoughts on the current state of NBA color commentary.



Full episode with @jj_redick:

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will miss several weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He will be in a walking boot for 10 days and be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Iguodala’s involvement shouldn’t be surprising. He’s always been a very vocal advocate for players, and in 2019 was elected for a four-year term as vice president of the NBPA, working alongside with — you guessed it — president Chris Paul. He has also served as vice president of the NBPA’s executive committee. Good on you, Andre.

Kuminga post-ups may not seem like an efficient form of offense, but the numbers so far have been stating otherwise. Prior to the Nuggets game, the Warriors are scoring 1.174 points per possession on Kuminga post-ups that also include passes to a teammate — 76th percentile, per Synergy. There’s hidden optionality on some of these playtypes despite its seemingly stagnant nature. As long as the rest of the four players on the floor help Kuminga create efficient offense — e.g., the two Moody buckets above — it’s not a bad form of offense at all, especially against switch-everything lineups like the one the Nuggets employed with their bench.

Steph always makes time for the fans

