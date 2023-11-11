Warriors vs. Cavs injury report: Draymond Green returns

The Golden State Warriors only had to wait six days to try and avenge their worst loss of the young season. After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Dubs now get to host Cleveland at Chase Center, as the start of a weekend back-to-back ... already the third back-to-back of the season for Golden State.

Thankfully, both teams are fairly healthy. Here’s the fully injury report.

Warriors

Nobody! After missing Wednesday’s gutsy loss to the Denver Nuggets, both Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are back in action for Golden State. The Dubs don’t have any of their players listed as out, questionable, or probably, though that certainly could change between now and game time.

Cavaliers

Out — Isaac Okoro (left knee injury management)

The Cavs are being careful with Okoro after he suffered a knee injury towards the end of last season. The 2020 lottery pick appeared in the first six games of the season for Cleveland, but hasn’t played in over a week.

Out — Sam Merrill (illness)

Merrill, who was the final draft pick in 2020, has only played about 21 minutes this season. But one of those minutes was against the Warriors on Sunday.

Out — Ty Jerome (right ankle sprain)

Jerome was on a two-way contract with the Warriors last year and ended up playing a pretty sizable role for the team, exhausting all 50 of his eligible games along the way. It earned him a two-year, $5 million contract this offseason. But unfortunately, his Cleveland tenure is off to a slow start, as he sprained his ankle in the second game of the season and hasn’t played since.

Out — Ricky Rubio (not with team)

I’ll be honest, I didn’t realize that Rubio was still with the Cavs. The former No. 5 pick from the historic 2009 draft lottery that also produced Steph Curry, James Harden, Blake Griffin, and DeMar DeRozan put his career on pause in August, with an announcement that he’d be taking a basketball hiatus to focus on his mental health. I had assumed that meant he wasn’t going to be under contract this year, but I was wrong. Here’s hoping that he and his health are doing well.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation.