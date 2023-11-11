How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors return to the Bay Area to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State ended their recent road trip with a narrow 108-105 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The undermanned Warriors — playing without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II – competed hard against the defending champions, keeping the game close all the way to the final buzzer. Their second unit was a big reason for this, outscoring their Nuggets counterparts 42-12 and showing why they should be considered one of the best bench units in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors bench has outscored opponent reserves in every game so far this season pic.twitter.com/iVcMXzcrwZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 10, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

After playing seven of their first nine games on the road, the Warriors get a well-deserved six-game home stand starting with tonight’s matchup against the Cavaliers. Golden State lost to Cleveland, 115-104, during last week’s road matchup against them. The physicality of Cleveland’s front court showed in that one as the big man duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined for 25 of the team’s 54 total rebounds. The Cavaliers also scored 58 points in the paint, more than doubling the Warriors who finished with 24.

Golden State’s perimeter scoring will be the key to this one. The threat of their shooters will draw Cleveland’s defense outside of the paint, which should lead to easier scoring opportunities through drives and open cuts to the basket. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry remains hot to begin the year, averaging 30 points per game while making at least four three-pointers in all nine of Golden State’s games this season.

Does Steph have his eyes set on another scoring title? pic.twitter.com/lcWfJ7Nace — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

How to watch Regular Season Game #10

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 3) at Cleveland Cavaliers (3 - 5)

When: Saturday, November 11th, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)