How to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors will complete their home back-to-back with Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State’s six-game homestand got off to a rough start on Saturday night after the team suffered a 118-110 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland’s length and athleticism bothered the smaller Warriors’ lineup, keeping them from establishing a rhythm all game long.

Offensively, the Dubs were disjointed. They committed 20 turnovers – doubling Cleveland’s total of 10 – and shot 41.1% from the field. Meanwhile, defensively, the Warriors couldn’t get stops when they needed it the most. Making matters worse, Draymond Green was ejected after receiving his second technical midway through the third quarter.

Draymond Green getting the crowd HYPED after getting ejected pic.twitter.com/a3XJCTZSMw — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) November 12, 2023

"I had never heard of this rule."



Kerr shared his thoughts on Draymond retroactively receiving a technical, leading to an ejection pic.twitter.com/3uY7XaK7YD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

It doesn’t get any easier for the Warriors tonight. After dealing with the size presented by Cleveland’s front court, Golden State now gets a matchup against a big Minnesota lineup featuring a pair of seven-footers in Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves have the best defensive rating in the league (101.0), while shooting guard Anthony Edwards leads the team in the scoring with 27.9 points per game.

Golden State will need to find an answer for dealing with bigger opponents as physicality has proven to disrupt their motion offense. Having said that, the three-point shot is the great equalizer in basketball. Although his teammates continue to struggle in this area, Stephen Curry remains on fire, shooting 45.2% from the three-point line on 12.6 attempts per game. If the rest of the team can get their scoring going, the Warriors’ offense should be good enough to beat teams much bigger than them.

Number of times an NBA player has scored at least 20 points in a game this season: 445



Number of times that player has been a Warrior who is not named Steph Curry: 1 — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 12, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

How to watch Regular Season Game #11

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6 - 2)

When: Sunday, November 12th, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)