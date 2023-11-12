Steph Curry doesn’t get enough help in Warriors 116-110 loss to Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-110 on Sunday night, falling to 6-5 on the season. The Dubs have missed some excellent early-season opportunities to capitalize on a stretch of wins on the road. Instead of working themselves into top position in the Western Conference standings, Golden State has found themselves in a horrendous shooting slump.

The once exception to the Warriors’ offensive woes, of course, remains Steph Curry. Curry continued playing at an MVP-caliber level, despite facing an onslaught of aggressive defensive coverages from Minnesota. Curry recorded 38 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on just 25 shots from the field.

Outside of Steph, the Warriors made just 36.6% of their shots from the field and were an abysmal 7-for-30 from behind the three-point line. It’s just hard to win NBA games when only one of the Warriors’ starters is making a positive offensive impact. Klay Thompson was second on the Dubs in scoring with 16 points, but was 5-for-16 from the field.

Off the bench, Warriors big man Dario Šarić was excellent in the first half, using his speed to gain an edge on Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. However, Šarić was less effective in the second half. Granted, he still finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes.

On the other side of the equation, Wolves guard Anthony Edwards continued to solidify his rise into the upper echelon of NBA players. Edwards finished with a game high +15 plus/minus, backed up by his traditional box score line (33 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals).

The Warriors did finish with a positive from some younger players. After head coach Steve Kerr pulled the starters in the final minutes with a deficit in double figures, rookie first-round pick Brandin Podziemski sparked an impressive Dubs run that cut the deficit to four. In fact, Podziemki had an opportunity to cut the deficit to two with 20 seconds remaining, but missed a teardrop. Nevertheless, Podziemski scored 8 points on 3-for-5 shooting (2-for-2 from three) in just over one minute of action.

The Warriors will have an opportunity to quickly get revenge on the Timberwolves. Both teams will enjoy Monday off before squaring off at Chase Center once again on Tuesday.