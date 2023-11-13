Warriors News:

Steve Kerr: “No question. We need some scoring and playmaking from elsewhere (besides Steph Curry).” pic.twitter.com/vj75x4iYoR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 13, 2023

His body of work suggests the Wiggins you remember, he remembers, will return. He hasn’t averaged fewer than 17 points since his rookie season (2014-15). And he finished that year at 16.9. He won’t stay at his current clip of 11 points per game. He can’t. The Warriors need him too much. Wiggins has picked up his offensive rebounding, totaling at least three in each of the last five games after he had just three total over the first five. He’s also locking in better defensively of late. But the Warriors need him to do what he does best: get buckets. Nobody wants that more than Wiggins. “Defensively, my rhythm’s coming back,” Wiggins said after the game. “Offensively, it’s a little slow. But it’s coming. I’m always going to be harder on myself than anyone else. So this is rough. But everybody has slumps. Mine just happens to be at the beginning of the season.”

“I am the same person that got suspended from the NBA Finals for flagrant fouls that were all called from after the game,” Green told ESPN following the defeat. “Nothing surprises me.” It was Green’s first ejection of the season and 17th of his career (including regular season and playoffs), the most among active players.

[via Draymond Green / IG] pic.twitter.com/EKSfZ83DiU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

Kerr says he would love to give Podz and TJD more run but it'd be difficult given the Warriors' 10-man rotation pic.twitter.com/0gicWUOCXU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2023

“He’s back home and he’s doing OK,” Nurse said before Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “It’s a pretty traumatic incident [but] he is home and resting fairly comfortably. That’s where we are right now.” Oubre, 27, was walking near his home in Center City at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and heading west when a vehicle travelling in the same direction “at a high rate of speed” tried to turn south onto the street he was crossing, police said Sunday. The vehicle hit him “in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror,” according to police. The car, described as silver in color, kept going south and fled the scene.

Tyrese Maxey shows love to Kelly Oubre ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O14tovdSRH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 13, 2023

- Stephen Curry on former teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/ltKFLPW2NR — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2023

“I think playing too slow, just playing too slow,” Lue said after Sunday’s game that dropped LA’s record to 3-6. “We get rebounds, you get stops, you got to push it. On makes, we got to push it, get up quick and attack early. You know, we can’t just f—— … Sorry. No, I mean, we just can’t just walk around offensively. Like you got to get to the next actions.” “If you don’t do that, you don’t do it hard, you get beat every night and we’re seeing those results,” Lue continued. “So until we want to play hard on both ends of the floor, if we want to do things hard: cuts, screens, running the screen, sprinting the floor, then it is going to be tough nights, every single night. And so, you know, it’s up to our guys to change their mentality in that regard. Because we’re teaching it, we’re showing it, we’re telling it. So now we got to perform.”

Update on diagnosis and return timetable for Trail Blazers No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson: pic.twitter.com/zImkcrkOjJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2023

The Warriors did finish with a positive from some younger players. After head coach Steve Kerr pulled the starters in the final minutes with a deficit in double figures, rookie first-round pick Brandin Podziemski sparked an impressive Dubs run that cut the deficit to four. In fact, Podziemki had an opportunity to cut the deficit to two with 20 seconds remaining, but missed a teardrop. Nevertheless, Podziemski scored 8 points on 3-for-5 shooting (2-for-2 from three) in just over one minute of action.

Moses Moody 18 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 2-for-4 shooting, 2-for-3 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 82.0% TS, +2 The Warriors aren’t going to change their starting lineup unless they go on a serious losing streak and are very obviously in need of a switch. And if they do change their starting lineup, I would assume Paul would be inserted into the opening five, since he seemed to take the coming off the bench thing in stride in part due to the fact that Golden State’s starting lineup was the best in the league last year. But I also can’t help but wonder what the lineup would look like if Moody were swapped in for Wiggins. He had a really good game today, I thought. Grade: A

