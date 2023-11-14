Warriors News:

Kerr says he would love to give Podz and TJD more run but it'd be difficult given the Warriors' 10-man rotation pic.twitter.com/0gicWUOCXU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2023

“I feel great,” Thompson said. “Well, I don’t feel great right now because we lost three in a row. But I feel great physically.” The confidence remains high. “Oh, yeah,” Thompson said. “If history shows us anything, it’s most definitely coming. What’s the point of panicking and pressing? I’ve been through this more than a decade. It’s hard. Basketball is hard. I’m not going to lose faith or confidence. One thing I’ve proved is the resiliency within me. I’ll come back and have a great month. First 10 games I didn’t shoot it as I’m capable, so the next 10 games I’ll be lights out.”

“With Klay, it might be a little bit more complicated just because all the financial implications of a new contract in this new CBA, the Warriors are still trying to get a handle on that,” Stein told Laura Britt and Chris Mullin on “Warriors Pregame Live” before Golden State’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “But I just can’t picture him in another uniform and look, his father, former NBA player, Mychal Thompson, he said it best. He’s not going anywhere. He’s a dub. Those are Mychal Thompson’s words and I think he’s got a pretty good handle on the Klay Thompson beat.”

“There’s always been a certain approach to guarding us. For years you know where attention is going to be,” Curry said. “Usually try to blitz me in a pick-and-roll, stay body-tight on Klay ... whatever the case is we have to make adjustments. We can’t just keep doing the same thing and expect a different result.” “It’s not a panic or anything,” Curry continued. “It’s just a matter of getting a little smarter and a little bit more organized.”

Fox made an immediate impact in his first game back, scoring the first points of the night on a driving layup 11 seconds into the game. A first-time All-Star last season, Fox later scored on a reverse and sank a 3-pointer to help the Kings to a 33-25 lead. “It felt good just to be able to go out there and contribute,” said Fox, who tested his ankle in practice this week and during shootaround. “When I got up today and wasn’t sore, I felt I was good to go. “I felt well enough to go out there and affect the game.” That he did.

The Raptors had chipped away at the lead by having Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam go right at Kuzma the whole second half, but with the Wizards up just 10 with a little over five minutes remaining, Kuzma unintentionally avoided being targeted... by walking back to the Wizards bench and arguing for head coach Wes Unseld Jr. to challenge a call while the Raptors were inbounding. Toronto noticed they were playing 5-on-4, inbounded quickly, and Barnes scored to cut the deficit to eight.

This season, evidence points towards the latter. He has consistently been the second or third highest scorer after Steph every game this season — and it seems he doesn’t have off-nights. Last night, in an embarrassing loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dario was the third highest scorer behind Steph and Klay, and although it was overshadowed by a posterizing dunk by Anthony Edwards, his 11 points and 10 rebounds (his first double-double of the season!) didn’t go unnoticed. The team just looked better when he was on the floor — especially when accompanied by Chris Paul and Kevon Looney.

With no other Warrior in a consistent offensive rhythm in the first half, sights like the one above was common — Curry laboring to find even the smallest of holes in a defense that doesn’t present that many, and trying to pounce on minute mistakes that most players (including players on the Warriors not named Curry) don’t have the ability to punish. These are fun to watch from an entertainment perspective. They are testaments to his legend and serve as further confirmations of his all-time-great status. But in the present context, it’s quite worrying that Curry has to work *this* hard for the Warriors to score in the half court

